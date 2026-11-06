Scene Twitter review: Suriya’s performance and Naslen’s villain act impress fans; climax and surprise cameo steals show

Suriya's Scene has arrived in cinemas, and the first reactions are here. Netizens have given thumps-up to Jithu Madhavan's Tamil action-comedy starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, and Naslen.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: November 6, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Scene Twitter review: Suriya's performance and Naslen's villain act impress fans; climax and surprise cameo steals show
Scene Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Suriya is back on the big screen, and this time he is bringing a different kind of entertainer for his fans. His latest Tamil film, Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, released in theatres on November 6,2026, just in time for the Diwali festive weekend. The film has generated good interest, because of its cast and the director’s reputation for blending comedy with unusual storytelling. Now that the first shows are over, viewers have started sharing their reactions online. Here is what audiences are saying about Scene.  

Scene Twitter reactions 

The early reactions to Scene on X (formerly Twitter) are largely positive, with Suriya’s performance emerging as one of the biggest talking points. Several viewers have appreciated the actor’s character in the film and the way he approaches the role. Naslen’s role as the main antagonist has also received praise for his performance, with audiences enjoying his screen presence, and comic timing. 

Read more: Ramayana: Sunny Deol's first look as Lord Hanuman in post-credit scene goes viral - Watch

One viewer called the film a “cracker of an entertainer”, another wrote, “dark crime comedy with a unique treatment and plenty of quirkiness that works in parts”, praising its mix of comedy, action, and thriller elements. Another described the first half as entertaining, highlighting the writing, Nazriya Nazim and Suriya’s chemistry. The second half has also found appreciation, particularly for its humour and the face-off between the lead actors. The film’s surprise cameo and climax has become another talking point on X. 

Check reactions for Scene  

About Scene: Cast and plot 

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for Malayalam films such as Romancham and Aavesham. The film stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, also known as Inba. Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, while Naslen appears as Eeswaran. 

The supporting cast includes Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay, and Raj Priyan. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, along with Zhagaram Studios. 

According to IMDb, Scene’s plot revolves around,  “An eccentric police officer and his quirky team whose lives take an unexpected turn after they are assigned a new mission.” The film also marks Nazriya’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years. 

Scene box office prediction Day 1 

Scene has opened in theatres with strong expectations, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to Sacnilk’s advance booking report, the film recorded Rs 12.17 crore in Day 1 advance gross, including blocked seats. 

Sacnilk has projected an opening-day India gross of Rs 20-15 crore, with the worldwide gross reaching Rs 30-40 crore.  

The film is also competing with Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 and Ramayana during the festive period. Whether the positive audience response translates into strong weekend numbers will be worth watching. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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