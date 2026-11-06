Scene Twitter review: Suriya’s performance and Naslen’s villain act impress fans; climax and surprise cameo steals show

Suriya's Scene has arrived in cinemas, and the first reactions are here. Netizens have given thumps-up to Jithu Madhavan's Tamil action-comedy starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, and Naslen.

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Scene Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

Suriya is back on the big screen, and this time he is bringing a different kind of entertainer for his fans. His latest Tamil film, Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, released in theatres on November 6,2026, just in time for the Diwali festive weekend. The film has generated good interest, because of its cast and the director’s reputation for blending comedy with unusual storytelling. Now that the first shows are over, viewers have started sharing their reactions online. Here is what audiences are saying about Scene.

Scene Twitter reactions

The early reactions to Scene on X (formerly Twitter) are largely positive, with Suriya’s performance emerging as one of the biggest talking points. Several viewers have appreciated the actor’s character in the film and the way he approaches the role. Naslen’s role as the main antagonist has also received praise for his performance, with audiences enjoying his screen presence, and comic timing.

One viewer called the film a “cracker of an entertainer”, another wrote, “dark crime comedy with a unique treatment and plenty of quirkiness that works in parts”, praising its mix of comedy, action, and thriller elements. Another described the first half as entertaining, highlighting the writing, Nazriya Nazim and Suriya’s chemistry. The second half has also found appreciation, particularly for its humour and the face-off between the lead actors. The film’s surprise cameo and climax has become another talking point on X.

Check reactions for Scene

#Scene Fresh in Treatment, Mediocre in Impact! A dark crime comedy with a unique treatment and plenty of quirkiness that works in parts but also backfires when it goes too over the top. The comedy is hit or miss, and while the plot feels innovative, the investigative portions never become as engaging as they should. Feels very low stakes and stays more on the lighthearted side than expected. Music leans heavily on EDM and works only in parts. Suriya, Nazriya, and Naslen deliver solid performances. Setup had the potential to become something genuinely impactful and unique, but the film never fully gets there. Strictly Mediocre! Rating: 2.25-2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 6, 2026

the cutest dance moves, the most random and unexpected comedy just AMAZING! ❤️ #Scene, I absolutely loved it! Every character had their moment ( Anandaraj ) he just nailed, and not a single one went to waste. ✨ the twist and cameo was ❤️‍ @Suriya_offl — . (@yourlilrudh) November 6, 2026

#Scene is a cracker of an entertainer, seamlessly blending genres like comedy, action and thriller. @Suriya_offl delivers one of the most interesting performances of his career, while #Nazriya is equally impressive, with the supporting cast adding plenty of value to their respective roles. Naslen’s cold, restrained act fits the bill perfectly. While I wish the film had given its leads a little more emotional depth, director Jithu Madhavan deliberately keeps things light, delivering a breezy entertainer that is as much fun as it is thrilling when it needs to be. The movie packs a lot of unexpected small things, stay away from spoilers as much as you can. Do watch it in theatres Tamil cinema strikes gold yet again…!!! #SceneMovie #SceneReview — Thyview (@Thyview) November 6, 2026

#Scene – Twist is in the title iykyk One of my theory’s worked. Just finished 1st half. Suriya, Naslen & Nazriya – Nailed at every blocks Comedy & scenes filled moments throughout 1st half A brilliant suprises as of now. Really loved the way movie is going❤️ https://t.co/ZsKhpQJcTx — Reason2Watch_Cinema (@Reason2Movies) November 6, 2026

Scene comedy+ Action Unexpected Cameo #SceneDiwali #SceneMovie #SceneReview — Tamil _movie (@ashAK_00) November 6, 2026

A Clean 3/3 for Suriya anna We asked for a Comeback but given us 3 back to back blockbusters! @Suriya_offl ❤ #Scene https://t.co/ahE4qv5Gxr — The One (@the_onesuriya) November 6, 2026

#SCENE – Suriya Super. Naslen & Nazriya Gud. Slow start with Cringe comedies, Picks up after Nazriya Entry. Surprise Cameo works. Hero Villain Cat & Mouse Scenes r nice. Smart Writing. Though thr r no wow moments & has minor lags; Unique Idea & Fresh Narrative style holds d engagement factor. Fun Guaranteed. Pakka TIMEPASS! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 6, 2026

#Scene dialogue –

I am the best

I can do anything

I am a winner

Today is my day !! Perfectly suits #Suriya at this moment Peak entertainer is back when the void is huge in Kollywood right now! This is your time, pottu thaaku #Naslen | #Nazriya | #SushinShyam — Zaro (@toto_motto) November 6, 2026

#Scene – Thoroughly Enjoyed! Had No Expectations For The Movie Before Its Release, But It Turned Out To Be A Fresh And Enjoyable Experience. Better In Almost Every Aspect Than Karuppu And VAS. After A Long Time, A #Suriya Movie That Truly Satisfied Me! https://t.co/2dQg2rj8hE — Abiram (@_abiram17) November 6, 2026

#Scene team gives a surprising plot, and Cameo did their duty well, enhancing theatrical experience

Marketing as a crime comedy thriller and correct expectations.

Blockbuster Loading

@Suriya_offl https://t.co/HJFOHk6Kx8 — Saseendran P (@SaseendranP12) November 6, 2026

#Scene ( My Rating 3/5 ) #Suriya delivers an impressive performance with a refreshing approach to his character. #Nazriya adds value to the storyline with her convincing screen presence, while #Nelson perfectly fits into his role and brings the character to life. The investigation at the heart of the story adds suspense and keeps the narrative intriguing throughout. https://t.co/0eDkI5i8CM — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) November 6, 2026

Bro is not acting he is living in that characterNaslen peak

#SceneDiwali #Suriya #Scene #SceneFDFS #SceneFromNov6 #Naslen https://t.co/W1WoHBfQ7b — sanju_d623 (@sanjud623) November 6, 2026

#SCENE Second Half Review – Second Half worked More than the First Half with Lot of High moments and well worked Humour scenes..

– #Suriya’s Peak form continues.. Unique role and Terrific Performance from him..

– #Nazriya Good Support and #Naslen equally shines as an Intelligent villain..

– Second half Cat and Mouse play and the humour kept the screenplay gripping..

– A Unique and Fresh high moments for a Big Star film.. Semma response from the Audience..

– Overall, It was a Fresh and Unique Crime Comedy Entertainer with Good Humour and a Gripping Hero vs villain play.. Verdict : Worth a “Watch”

Rating : 3.75/5 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 6, 2026

Director @jithumadavan delivers a refreshing crime comedy thriller with a perfect mix of humour, suspense, and unexpected twists. He presents @Suriya_offl in a completely different and refreshing avatar! #Naslen is terrific as the psycho killer, while #Nazriya and every supporting character add great value. The interval twist is a big surprise, and the film keeps you engaged with its quirky characters and entertaining moments. #SCENE – A neat and different theatrical experience,. DON’T MISS IT!! — (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 6, 2026

About Scene: Cast and plot

Scene is a Tamil action-comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for Malayalam films such as Romancham and Aavesham. The film stars Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, also known as Inba. Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, while Naslen appears as Eeswaran.

The supporting cast includes Anandraj, Lal, John Vijay, and Raj Priyan. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under the banner of 2D Entertainment, along with Zhagaram Studios.

According to IMDb, Scene’s plot revolves around, “An eccentric police officer and his quirky team whose lives take an unexpected turn after they are assigned a new mission.” The film also marks Nazriya’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years.

Scene box office prediction Day 1

Scene has opened in theatres with strong expectations, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to Sacnilk’s advance booking report, the film recorded Rs 12.17 crore in Day 1 advance gross, including blocked seats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhagaram Studios (@zhagaramoffl)

Sacnilk has projected an opening-day India gross of Rs 20-15 crore, with the worldwide gross reaching Rs 30-40 crore.

The film is also competing with Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2 and Ramayana during the festive period. Whether the positive audience response translates into strong weekend numbers will be worth watching.