Shiva Rajkumar escapes firecracker mishap during Bail promotions, fans question event managers

Shiva Rajkumar had a narrow escape when a firecracker went off close to him during the promotions of his film Bail in Chitradurga, Karnataka. The actor quickly covered his face as sparks flew near him but continued with the event, while fans criticised the safety arrangements at the venue.

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Shiva Rajkumar (PC- Instagram)

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar narrowly escaped harm during a promotional event for his latest film Bail in Chitradurga, Karnataka. A firecracker suddenly went off close to the actor as he was entering a theatre, leaving his team and fans concerned. The Bail team had visited Basweshwara Theatre as part of the film’s promotional tour. Shiva received a warm welcome from the theatre management and a large number of fans who had gathered to see him.

However, the celebrations took a dangerous turn when a firecracker went off near Shiva as he was making his way inside the theatre.

Firecracker bursts near Shiva Rajkumar

Videos from the event show Shiva immediately covering his face and head as sparks flew close to him. Members of his team quickly stepped in to protect him.

After the incident, Shiva was seen brushing his face and head while people around him checked on him. Despite the mishap, the actor continued with the promotional event and interacted with fans and the theatre management.

Shivarajkumar had a narrow escape in Chitradurga. Two flowerpot crackers lining his entry path went off unexpectedly at a movie promotion event, leaving him stunned. He walked away unhurt. #Shivarajkumar #Kannada #Chitradurga @NimmaShivanna

#Karnataka #Bengaluru https://t.co/IpEkOhLgBC — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) October 6, 2026

The incident also led to concerns about safety arrangements at the venue. Several fans criticised the organisers on social media. “God narrow escape. Hopeless arrangements,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Worst arrangements! Risking lives almost.”

A fan called it a “cracker accident” and said Shiva was fortunate to be safe. Another urged the actor to be more careful, writing, “Fire cracker blast near Shivanna, swalpa husharu kanro (please be careful).”

Shiva Rajkumar’s return to work

Shiva Rajkumar returned to work last year after taking a break for medical treatment in the US. The actor had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent surgery. He is now in remission and has resumed his film career.

He is currently seen in Bail and will also appear in the Telugu film Peddi. He has also been confirmed for a cameo in Raktha Kashmira. The actor has several projects lined up across different languages. His upcoming Tamil films include Jailer 2 and Picasso, while his Telugu projects include Gummadi Narsaiah.

In Kannada, Shiva has Dad, 666 Operation Dream Theatre and A for Anand in his line-up.

He is also associated with Survivor – A Superstar Documentary, which follows his journey after his cancer diagnosis.