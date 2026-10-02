Sigma: CM Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam watches son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut on opening day

Jason Sanjay steps into the director's chair with Sigma, with his mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya showing their support as the film arrives in cinemas.

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Sangeetha and Divya cheer for Jason Sanjay on his directorial debut (PC: Twitter)

The arrival of a new filmmaker can make a film release feel personal, especially when the first audience includes the people who have watched that journey from close quarters. Sigma reached theatres on October 2, marking an important day for Jason Sanjay as he stepped into feature filmmaking for the first time. The young director has been in the spotlight even before the release because of his family background, but the film has also generated interest for its action-driven story and ensemble cast. As audiences began watching the film across theatres, Jason’s family made their presence felt at a Chennai screening, adding an emotional touch to the debut.

Sangeetha and Divya watch Sigma on opening day

Jason Sanjay’s mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya Saasha attended the first show of Sigma at Kamala Theatre in Chennai on Friday. A video from outside the theatre showed the two arriving for the screening as Jason also accompanied his family. Their appearance came as the 25-year-old filmmaker officially began his journey as a director with his first feature film.

Jason is the son of superstar and now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. While his family background has naturally kept attention on his debut, Sigma sees him take a different position in the film industry as he takes charge behind the camera. The film stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles and combines action, adventure and heist elements.

Check out viral video of Sangeetha and Divya here

Jason Sanjay thanks his family

The support from his family also comes after Jason openly acknowledged their role during the trailer and audio launch of Sigma. While speaking at the event, the debutant director thanked his mother, father and sister.

Jason expressed his gratitude to Sangeetha before thanking his father, C Joseph Vijay, and his sister Divya. His words reflected the role his family has played as he moved towards his first major filmmaking project.

C Joseph Vijay did not attend the film’s promotional events, with Jason previously indicating that he wanted Sigma to be presented as his own directorial venture. The focus around the film has therefore remained largely on Jason’s work behind the camera and the story he has chosen to tell.

What is Sigma about?

Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan as Guru, a man struggling with financial problems who becomes caught up in an underground world involving gambling, drugs and a massive Rs 500 crore racket. His circumstances eventually push him towards an ambitious heist targeting underworld figure Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj.

Faria Abdullah plays Sam, an energetic radio jockey who becomes part of Guru’s journey. The cast also includes Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt and Yog Japee.

A new chapter for Jason Sanjay

At 25, Jason Sanjay has now taken his first major step as a feature-film director. Sigma gives him an opportunity to establish himself behind the camera while working with an ensemble cast and a commercial action-driven story.