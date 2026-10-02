Sigma Twitter review: Sundeep Kishan, Jason Sanjay’s film gets mixed response, netizens question its outdated writing

Jason Sanjay's first film as a director has sparked discussion online after its theatrical release, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the performances, screenplay and overall treatment.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Published: October 2, 2026, 5:59 PM IST
Sigma Twitter review: Sundeep Kishan, Jason Sanjay's film gets mixed response, netizens question its outdated writing
Sundeep Kishan, Jason Sanjay's film receives mixed reactions (PC: Twitter)

The most awaited Sigma has finally arrived in theatres, bringing together Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in an action-driven heist story. The film marks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay‘s son Jason Sanjay‘s first outing as a feature director and has been among the releases drawing attention ahead of its October 2 opening. The film mixes action, adventure, humour and crime while building its story around a massive Rs 500 crore racket. With a young filmmaker making his debut and Sundeep leading the cast, there was considerable curiosity around how Sigma would translate its ambitious premise onto the big screen.

Sigma Twitter review sparks mixed reactions

The anticipation around Sigma has now turned into social media discussion, with viewers sharing sharply different opinions after watching the film. While some early reactions have praised Jason Sanjay’s filmmaking and Sundeep Kishan’s screen presence, others have taken issue with the writing, calling the story outdated and predictable.

Read more: Sigma: CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam watches son Jason Sanjay's film on opening day

One viewer described Sigma as a genuinely well-made film and praised Jason Sanjay’s approach as a director. The reaction highlighted the engaging treatment, refreshing moments and twists towards the end while also appreciating the film’s message. The viewer went on to call it a blockbuster.

Another reaction focused on Sundeep Kishan’s performance, particularly during the interval and heist sequences. The actor was praised for his powerful screen presence and his ability to handle the action, humour and emotional portions. Jason Sanjay’s direction was also appreciated for bringing together mass moments, action and entertainment.

Sundeep Kishan’s performance gets praise

Several positive comments have centred on Sundeep Kishan. One reaction called Sigma a rewarding showcase for the actor and said he handles the film’s action, humour and emotional scenes with ease. The interval, heist portions and climax were also mentioned as the major theatrical highs.

Another viewer felt the film takes some time to reach its central conflict but becomes more engaging once the main track begins. The combination of action, humour and emotion was described as an average commercial package with a strong lead performance.

See twitter users reactions on Jason Sanjay’s Sigma here

Some viewers find Sigma outdated

The criticism around Sigma has been more focused on its screenplay. One social media reaction called the film frustratingly outdated and argued that it wastes what could have been a promising opportunity. According to the viewer, the writing is the biggest weakness, with a routine story, illogical character decisions and a screenplay that does not offer enough freshness.

The same reaction also criticised the use of forced comedy and abrupt song placements, saying these elements make the film feel like it belongs to another era. Despite acknowledging the efforts of the actors and the scale of the production, the viewer described Jason Sanjay’s debut as disappointing and said it needed a sharper and more contemporary screenplay.

What is Sigma about?

Sigma follows Guru, played by Sundeep Kishan, a man dealing with serious financial problems who gets pulled into an underground world involving gambling, drugs and a massive Rs 500 crore operation. His circumstances eventually lead him towards an ambitious plan to target underworld figure Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj.

Faria Abdullah plays Sam, a radio jockey who becomes an important part of Guru’s journey. The cast also features Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt and Yog Japee. The film combines action, adventure, humour and heist elements while building its central conflict around Guru’s attempt to navigate a dangerous criminal network.

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About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

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