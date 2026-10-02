Sigma Twitter review: Sundeep Kishan, Jason Sanjay’s film gets mixed response, netizens question its outdated writing

Jason Sanjay's first film as a director has sparked discussion online after its theatrical release, with viewers sharing their thoughts on the performances, screenplay and overall treatment.

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Sundeep Kishan, Jason Sanjay's film receives mixed reactions (PC: Twitter)

The most awaited Sigma has finally arrived in theatres, bringing together Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in an action-driven heist story. The film marks Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay‘s son Jason Sanjay‘s first outing as a feature director and has been among the releases drawing attention ahead of its October 2 opening. The film mixes action, adventure, humour and crime while building its story around a massive Rs 500 crore racket. With a young filmmaker making his debut and Sundeep leading the cast, there was considerable curiosity around how Sigma would translate its ambitious premise onto the big screen.

Sigma Twitter review sparks mixed reactions

The anticipation around Sigma has now turned into social media discussion, with viewers sharing sharply different opinions after watching the film. While some early reactions have praised Jason Sanjay’s filmmaking and Sundeep Kishan’s screen presence, others have taken issue with the writing, calling the story outdated and predictable.

One viewer described Sigma as a genuinely well-made film and praised Jason Sanjay’s approach as a director. The reaction highlighted the engaging treatment, refreshing moments and twists towards the end while also appreciating the film’s message. The viewer went on to call it a blockbuster.

Another reaction focused on Sundeep Kishan’s performance, particularly during the interval and heist sequences. The actor was praised for his powerful screen presence and his ability to handle the action, humour and emotional portions. Jason Sanjay’s direction was also appreciated for bringing together mass moments, action and entertainment.

Sundeep Kishan’s performance gets praise

Several positive comments have centred on Sundeep Kishan. One reaction called Sigma a rewarding showcase for the actor and said he handles the film’s action, humour and emotional scenes with ease. The interval, heist portions and climax were also mentioned as the major theatrical highs.

Another viewer felt the film takes some time to reach its central conflict but becomes more engaging once the main track begins. The combination of action, humour and emotion was described as an average commercial package with a strong lead performance.

See twitter users reactions on Jason Sanjay’s Sigma here

Just watched #Sigma genuinely well-made movie.. makings of a class filmmaker and Jason Sanjay proves it in every frame The movie is very engaging and refreshing.. superb twists at the end and a heartful message. BLOCKBUSTER pic.twitter.com/9gYIMGDngd — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) October 2, 2026

#Sigma A proper mass feast

Sundeep Kishan goes all out with a powerful screen presence. Interval & heist blocks are , with emotion adding more weight. #JasonSanjay packs the film with mass, action and entertainment. Pure theatre stuff! Blockbuster @sundeepkishan pic.twitter.com/HZVN7XJvTj — CHITTI BABU ᴱᶜᶠ (@charan_tweetzz) October 2, 2026

“Sigma,” Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut, has received a heartfelt and overwhelmingly positive response from audiences.❤️ pic.twitter.com/oBoFeEnBXL — Rolex (@Rolex3839xr) October 2, 2026

#Sigma is a rewarding showcase for #SundeepKishan, who handles the action, humour and emotional portions with ease.#JasonSanjay makes good use of the unusual premise, with the INTERVAL, heist portions and CLIMAX delivering the major theatrical highs. The film takes some time… — Cinematica (@letsxCinematica) October 2, 2026

#Sigma : Movie Review First Time director did his job almost to the perfect, good character selection right from Sandeep to sampath all did their job perfect. BGM and songs were supportive to the greater extent. Action blocks are top notch sandeep was perfect in it.… pic.twitter.com/03Z2nA8Mc0 — Deon X (@umashankar82721) October 2, 2026

#Sigma Review: The film is frustratingly outdated that wastes a promising opportunity. The writing is the biggest weakness with a routine story, illogical character decisions and a screenplay that offers very little freshness. Forced comedy and abrupt song placement only add to… pic.twitter.com/lDXrgMXaNm — Lets Cinema (@letscinema) October 2, 2026

#SigmaReview – DISAPPOINTING!! A painfully outdated plot backed by predictable writing, with barely anything that feels new or engaging. The whole casino, drugs, guns and money angle feels heavily recycled, while the unnecessary backstory and lack of emotional depth fail to… — KUKATPALLY 70MM (@kukatpally70mm) October 2, 2026

#SigmaReview – BAD!! An extremely outdated story with painfully predictable writing and ideas that feel like they’ve been recycled countless times. The casino, drugs, guns and money setup brings nothing fresh, while the forced backstory, weak emotional connect and dragged… — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) October 2, 2026

#Sigma Review — A very subpar film with nothing much interesting to offer. Sudeep is the only relief in the film, while no one else makes a strong impression. Even Thaman’s music is average and doesn’t add much to the film. The making feels more like a short film, and the plot… — Lenin – ʜɪꜰɪ ᴛᴀʟᴋɪᴇꜱ (@HiFiTalkies) October 2, 2026

#Sigma

Outdated, Cliched and Painstakingly Bad

Feeling bad for #SundeepKishan#JasonSanjay has idea on Technicalities but the plot & screenplay is very cliched and had 0 emotional connect

First 40 mins are Unbearable then the film becomes somewhat okay 1.5/5 pic.twitter.com/j0CyyWICtE — Lakesh Konagaraj (@abhiiiiiii____) October 2, 2026

Some viewers find Sigma outdated

The criticism around Sigma has been more focused on its screenplay. One social media reaction called the film frustratingly outdated and argued that it wastes what could have been a promising opportunity. According to the viewer, the writing is the biggest weakness, with a routine story, illogical character decisions and a screenplay that does not offer enough freshness.

The same reaction also criticised the use of forced comedy and abrupt song placements, saying these elements make the film feel like it belongs to another era. Despite acknowledging the efforts of the actors and the scale of the production, the viewer described Jason Sanjay’s debut as disappointing and said it needed a sharper and more contemporary screenplay.

What is Sigma about?

Sigma follows Guru, played by Sundeep Kishan, a man dealing with serious financial problems who gets pulled into an underground world involving gambling, drugs and a massive Rs 500 crore operation. His circumstances eventually lead him towards an ambitious plan to target underworld figure Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj.

Faria Abdullah plays Sam, a radio jockey who becomes an important part of Guru’s journey. The cast also features Raju Sundaram, Shiv Panditt and Yog Japee. The film combines action, adventure, humour and heist elements while building its central conflict around Guru’s attempt to navigate a dangerous criminal network.