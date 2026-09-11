SIR notices issued to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu and other Hyderabad celebs

SIR In Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, SS Rajamouli, Venkatesh Daggubati, Anand Deverakonda among those served notices.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu (PC-Instagram)

Several prominent names from Hyderabad’s film industry have reportedly received notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda and Mahesh Babu are among those who have been served notices as part of the voter verification exercise.

According to sources cited by India Today, other prominent names who reportedly received notices include Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actor Venkatesh Daggubati and his daughters, Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda, and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, who is married to actor Ram Charan.

Why Were The Notices Issued?

The notices have been issued during the verification of electoral rolls. In some cases, officials may have found discrepancies in a voter’s name or their parents’ names. In other cases, officials reportedly could not find a match with records from an earlier SIR exercise.

However, receiving an SIR notice does not automatically mean that a person has been declared ineligible to vote or removed from the electoral rolls. Officials have also said that people who are unable to attend the hearing personally can authorise someone else to appear on their behalf.

As quoted by TOI, RV Karnan, district election officer, Hyderabad, said, “There is an option, especially in the case of VIPs, to authorise someone to appear for the hearing if they are unavailable. There is still time, and many well-known people are yet to appear for hearings.”

Many of the Assembly constituencies where these personalities are registered as voters fall under Karnan’s jurisdiction.

Other Prominent Names Served Notices

The SIR exercise has also led to notices being issued to several other notable individuals across the country. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and members of his family, along with former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, have also reportedly received such notices.

The notices are part of the electoral roll verification process and, by themselves, do not mean that the individuals have lost their voting rights.