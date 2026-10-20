Sonu Nigam issues apology to Kannadigas over insensitive Pahalgam remark: ‘Sorry 1000 times…’

Sonu Nigam has apologised to the people of Karnataka after his controversial Pahalgam remark resurfaced ahead of his Bengaluru concert. The singer said he was sorry if his words had hurt anyone, while the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) decided to call off its planned protest.

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Sonu Nigam (PC: Instagram)

Sonu Nigam has addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks about Kannada song requests, which sparked anger among Kannadigas last year. With the singer scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on October 24, 2026, the issue returned to the spotlight after a pro-Kannada organisation opposed his concert and urged the police to deny permission for the event. The singer has now issued an apology, saying he does not want the bond he shares with Karnataka audiences to be affected by the controversy.

Sonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remark

In a video message, Sonu Nigam addressed the people of Karnataka as his family and expressed regret if his earlier comments had hurt their sentiments.

“When you love someone and want the relationship to last, you don’t mind saying sorry a thousand times,” the singer said, explaining why he was willing to apologise.

He explained that people in Karnataka had given him immense love and respect over the past 30 years. Sonu said he did not want a misunderstanding to damage that relationship or create bitterness between him and his audience.

Watch: “When you love someone and want the relationship to last, you don’t mind saying sorry a thousand times” Singer Sonu Nigam apologises to Kannadigas over Pahalgam remark “So, my dear family, if anything I’ve said inadvertently has hurt you, I’m so sorry. You know I’m not the kind of person who would ever hurt anyone, especially my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and respect over the last 30 years, and I don’t want any small misunderstanding to taint that relationship or cause any bitterness,” he adds (Source: Selfmade) — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2026

He added, “So, my dear family, if anything I’ve said inadvertently has hurt you, I’m so sorry. You know I’m not the kind of person who would ever hurt anyone, especially my family from Karnataka. You have given me so much love and respect over the last 30 years, and I don’t want any small misunderstanding to taint that relationship or cause any bitterness.”

The apology followed a conversation with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) state president TA Narayana Gowda. Gowda shared the singer’s video message on October 19, 2026, and said Sonu had acknowledged that his remarks had hurt Kannadigas.

Following the apology, the organisation decided to call off its planned protest against the singer’s Bengaluru concert.

What was Sonu Nigam’s Pahalgam remark controversy?

The controversy dates back to April 2025, when Sonu Nigam performed at East Point College in Bengaluru. During the event, an audience member repeatedly asked the singer to perform a song in Kannada.

Sonu expressed displeasure over the way the request was made and compared the incident to the Pahalgam terror attack. His remark drew widespread criticism, with many people accusing him of hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas and disrespecting their language.

The singer later explained that he had felt threatened by the behaviour of a person in the audience. He maintained that his objection was to the way the request was made, rather than to Kannada or its speakers. However, his explanation did not put an end to the backlash.

The issue resurfaced this month when KRV opposed his upcoming Bengaluru concert. The organisation alleged that the singer’s earlier comments had insulted Kannadigas and warned of protests if the event went ahead.