Spirit release date: Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film shifts to Diwali 2027, sets up box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 2

Starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit is drawing attention for its revised release plans and the prospect of a major festive-season face-off.

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Prabhas’ film pushed to Diwali 2027, to compete with Ramayana Part 2 (PC: Twitter)

Big-ticket Indian films often take years to reach the big screen and their release dates can shape the excitement around an entire year of cinema. When two ambitious projects arrive during the same festive period, the competition becomes even more interesting for moviegoers. Prabhas and Ranbir Kapoor are now set to draw attention during Diwali 2027 with two highly anticipated films. While one brings together Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for their first collaboration, the other continues a grand retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana. The revised release schedule has created a major box office clash that audiences will be watching closely.

Spirit gets a new release date for Diwali 2027

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced that Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will release worldwide on October 29, 2027. The filmmaker shared the updated date alongside a new poster featuring Prabhas. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive in March 2027 but has now moved to the Diwali window. The change places the action drama in direct competition with Ramayana Part 2, which is also planned for release during Diwali 2027.

Vanga teased the announcement on X by promising fans a new poster featuring Prabhas and the revised release date. He wrote, “Dear Prabhas Anna fans. I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it. Just few minutes…#Spirit #OneBadHabit #IndiasBiggestSuperStar.” He later confirmed October 29 as the worldwide release date.

See official announcement of Spirit release date here

Check this out……..

#Spirit

#InSpiritMode

@TSeries

@VangaPictures

#IndiasBiggestSuperStar

29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027

Worldwide RELEASE DATE https://t.co/SmPjKHzuVE — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) October 18, 2026

Spirit to clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 2

The release shift sets up a major festive-season contest with Ramayana Part 2, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The second instalment is scheduled for Diwali 2027 and will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol is also part of the film as Lord Hanuman.

Both projects come with considerable audience interest, although their eventual box office performance will depend on factors including reviews, audience response and the final release schedules. With two large-scale productions targeting the same festive period, it will be interesting to see how the clash unfolds.

Spirit was earlier set for a March 2027 release

Before the latest announcement, Spirit was expected to arrive in March 2027. Its earlier schedule would have placed it near SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, Varanasi is now scheduled to release on April 7, 2027, moving it away from the original March window for Spirit.

What to know about Spirit

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Vanga, whose previous film Animal starred Ranbir Kapoor and became a major commercial success. That connection makes the upcoming Diwali clash particularly noteworthy: Vanga, who directed Ranbir in Animal, will now bring Spirit to theatres around the same time as Ranbir’s next major epic project.

The film’s revised date has added another talking point to the 2027 release calendar, though audiences will have to wait for further details about its story and promotional campaign.