Sudani from Nigeria fame Savithri Sreedharan dies at 78 due to age-related ailments

Savithri Sreedharan, Known for Sudani from Nigeria, Dies at 78; Kerala Minister Pays Tribute

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Malayalam theatre and film actor Savithri Sreedharan (PC- Twitter)

Malayalam theatre and film actor Savithri Sreedharan has died at the age of 78. She passed away at her residence in Kozhikode following age-related ailments. Her death has left the Malayalam theatre and cinema community mourning the loss of a veteran artiste. Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique condoled Savithri’s death in a Facebook post. He described her passing as an irreparable loss to the Malayalam art world. “The demise of this beloved artiste, who left her own distinctive mark on both theatre and cinema, is an irreparable loss to the Malayalam art world. Heartfelt tributes,” he wrote.

Savithri was widely known for playing Jamila in the critically acclaimed film Sudani from Nigeria. Her performance won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress. She also received a Special Mention at the National Film Awards for the film.

Savithri Sreedharan’s theatre career

Before becoming known on the big screen, Savithri spent more than four decades working in professional theatre. Although she made her film debut in 1991 with veteran filmmaker and writer MT Vasudevan Nair’s Kadavu, she did not immediately pursue a career in cinema.

Instead, she continued to work extensively in theatre and built a career spanning nearly five decades. Her stage performances earned her several Kerala State Awards for Best Stage Actress. She also received the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for Drama (Best Actress).

Savithri returned to films in 2010 with a small role in Salim Baba’s Valiyangadi. However, it was Sudani from Nigeria that brought her widespread recognition. Her portrayal of Jameela earned her both the Kerala State Film Award and a National Film Award Special Mention.

She later appeared in films including Dakini, Mera Naam Shaji, Virus, Ittymaani: Made in China, Pada and Paappan. Her last film was Pappan Narippatta’s Vayasethrayaayi Muppathiee, released in 2024.

Savithri was predeceased by her husband, Sreedharan, who died several years ago.