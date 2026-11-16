Suriya beats his own box office record as Scene earns Rs 242 crore worldwide in 10 days, surpasses Karuppu

Suriya scores biggest 2026 hit with Scene, earns more than Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons globally. Check detailed box office collection.

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Scene box office collection (PC: Instagram)

Suriya has scored another box-office success with his latest release, Scene. The crime-comedy has emerged as the biggest performer among the actor’s three films released in 2026, collecting Rs 242.05 crore worldwide within its first 10 days. The film has also performed strongly in overseas markets and set a new box-office record for Suriya in Kerala. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene has narrowly surpassed Suriya’s Karuppu, which earned Rs 239.38 crore worldwide in its first 10 days. His third release, Vishwanath & Sons, stands at the third position with a worldwide collection of Rs 174.42 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Scene has collected Rs 136.50 crore net and Rs 158.55 crore gross in India. Its overseas collection stands at Rs 83.50 crore, taking its worldwide total to Rs 242.05 crore. Interestingly, Karuppu continues to lead in domestic collections. The film earned Rs 148.85 crore net and Rs 172.38 crore gross in India. Its overseas run ended at Rs 67 crore.

Meanwhile, Vishwanath & Sons collected Rs 100.65 crore net and Rs 116.42 crore gross in India. The film also earned Rs 58 crore from overseas markets.

Scene beats Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons overseas

Produced by Jyothika and Suriya under their home production banner, 2D Entertainment, Scene has performed particularly well outside India. Its overseas collection of Rs 83.50 crore has already surpassed the lifetime overseas earnings of both Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons.

The film stars Naslen and Nazriya in key roles and has maintained a strong box-office run despite facing competition from Ramayana. Its performance in Tamil Nadu and Kerala has also contributed significantly to its overall collection.

Scene becomes Suriya’s biggest film in Kerala

One of the biggest highlights of Scene’s box-office performance has been its run in Kerala. The film collected Rs 28.65 crore gross in the state within 10 days, making it Suriya’s highest-grossing film in Kerala.

The crime-comedy has also recorded a strong performance across South Indian markets. It earned Rs 79.10 crore gross outside Tamil Nadu in just 10 days, almost matching its collection of Rs 79.45 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

With a strong performance across domestic and international markets, Scene has emerged as the most balanced pan-South Indian box-office performer among Suriya’s three releases this year.