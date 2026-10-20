Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh dies at 37, days after uncle and music director Deva’s death

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh, son of composer Sabesh and nephew of late music director Deva, has died at the age of 37. His death in Chennai comes just days after the family lost Deva, adding to the grief surrounding the family and Tamil film industry.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/tamil-actor-karthik-sabesh-dies-at-37-days-after-uncle-and-music-director-devas-death-8537598/ Copy

Karthik Sabesh (PC: Twitter)

Tamil cinema is mourning another loss as actor Karthik Sabesh has died at the age of 37. The actor, who appeared in several Tamil films, passed away in Chennai after health complications. His death comes just three days after his uncle, veteran music composer Deva, died on October 17, 2026, leaving their family facing two heartbreaking losses within a short period. Karthik belonged to a family with a long association with Tamil cinema. His father, music composer Sabesh, was one half of the well-known Sabesh–Murali duo, while his uncle Deva was celebrated for his contribution to South Indian film music. News of Karthik Sabesh’s death has brought renewed attention to the family’s recent bereavement, with the actor’s film career also being remembered by fans.

Rest in Peace – Karthik Sabesh

One of my favourite artists. What makes it even more devastating is that he was also part of the family of late Music Director Deva, who recently passed away. Back to back tragic losses for the family. https://t.co/65gX0bPVa2 — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) October 20, 2026

Karthik Sabesh dies at 37

Karthik Sabesh died on October 20, 2026, (Tuesday) after suffering from health complications. According to media reports, he had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for around two months. His condition reportedly worsened in the days leading up to his death, and he was being treated in the intensive care unit.

The actor is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, their two daughters, Brishanithara and Hairanithara, and his elder sisters, Geetha Sabesh and Archana Sabesh.

His final rites were scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm on Tuesday at the Valasaravakkam crematorium in Chennai. Actor Jai, also known as Jaikanth and nephew of music composer Deva, was seen arriving following the demise of actor Karthik Sabesh.

Actor Jai arrives following the death of actor Karthik Sabesh, son of late music composer Sabesh. Karthik Sabesh died due to health issues, two days after his uncle, music composer Deva’s demise. #actorjai #karthiksabesh #deva #tamilcinema #kollywood #tamilfilmindustry #cinemanews #condolences — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) October 20, 2026

Karthik Sabesh’s film career: From Dreams to Vallavan

Karthik Sabesh made his acting debut with the Tamil film Dreams in 2004. He went on to appear in several films, including Vallavan, Kulir 100°, Kaadhal Solla Vandhen, Pattathu Yaanai, Udhayam NH4, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, Burma, and Mahabalipuram.

Although he mainly appeared in supporting roles, he remained connected to Tamil cinema through his work on screen and his family’s musical background.

His father, Sabesh, was part of the composer duo Sabesh–Murali, which created music for several Tamil films, including Samuthiram, Thavamai Thavamirundhu, and Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi. The duo earned recognition for its contribution to Tamil film music.

Karthik Sabesh’s death comes days after uncle Deva’s demise

Karthik Sabesh’s death comes just three days after his uncle, veteran music composer Deva, passed away on October 17, 2026, at the age of 75. Known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, Deva was one of the prominent names in Tamil film music and composed songs and background scores for hundreds of films across several South Indian languages.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Thenisai Thendral Deva sir. Your music has been a part of so many moments in our lives. The melodies, the energy and the memories you gave us will stay with us forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace sir — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) October 17, 2026

Deva was particularly popular for his compositions and his association with several leading Tamil film stars. His work included music for Rajinikanth films, and his contribution to the industry was widely remembered following his death.

The family had also lost Karthik’s father, Sabesh, in October 2025. With three deaths in the family within a year, the latest loss has made an already difficult period even more painful for their loved ones.