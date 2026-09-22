Tamil actor Radha files complaint against siblings of stealing cheques worth Rs 46 crore from her Chennai residence

Veteran Tamil actor Radha has approached the Chennai Police over an alleged cheque fraud involving her siblings. She claims old signed cheques from her Chennai home were used in an attempt to claim around Rs 46 crore.

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Tamil actor Radha files Rs 46 crore fraud complaint against siblings (PC: Twitter)

Veteran Tamil actor Udaya Chandrika, popularly known as Radha has found herself at the centre of a family dispute after approaching the police over a financial matter involving her sister actress Ambika Nair, and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair. The actor has alleged that signed cheques kept at her Chennai residence were taken without her knowledge and later used in an attempt to claim a large sum of money. The complaint, filed with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner on September 21, 2026, has now brought attention to a wider family property dispute. However, the police investigation is still going on, and they will determine what happened to the cheques and who was responsible.

Tamil actor Radha files complaint against sister Ambika and brother

According to Radha’s complaint, she had kept several signed blank cheques in her room at her Valasaravakkam residence. These were reportedly meant for routine business expenses such as salaries, electricity bills, taxes, and garden maintenance, particularly when she was travelling.

Radha said the cheques belonged to an older account connected to her business, previously operated under the name ARS Garden Studio. After the business was renamed RR Gardens in January 2025, she received a new cheque book and stopped using the older one. She said she had forgotten about the unused cheques that remained at her residence. The actor has alleged that her sister Ambika and brother Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair were involved in taking and using the cheques.

Radha alleges Rs 46 crore cheque misuse

Radha reportedly became aware of the issue after receiving an alert from her bank on September 17. She alleged that five of her old cheques had been presented in Ambika’s name for transactions amounting to around Rs 46 crore.

She immediately contacted the bank and asked for payments to be stopped. PTI reported that Radha said another attempt was made to deposit a cheque even after the initial stop-payment instruction. She has also alleged that her brother filled in details on the cheques.

Some reports have listed different totals based on the individual cheque amounts, with five cheques reportedly carrying amounts of Rs 11 lakh, Rs 13.17 crore, Rs 27.73 crore, Rs 7 crore, and Rs 1.79 crore.

Radha’s complaint linked to family property dispute

The complaint is also connected to a larger dispute over family property. Radha has alleged that she has been prevented from accessing parts of the property where she says valuables, jewellery, documents, and other belongings are kept.

Radha has asked the police to investigate the matter and take action if the allegations are established. She has said that the police will determine who accessed the cheques and presented them.

Radha and Ambika are veteran actors who have worked extensively in Tamil, Malayalam and other South Indian film industries. The sisters have also appeared together in several films, including Enkeyo Ketta Kural, Vellai Roja, Idhaya Kovil, and Kadhal Parisu.