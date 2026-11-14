Telugu actor Giri Babu, best known for Chandralekha and Nuvve Kavali, dies at 83 in Hyderabad

From memorable supporting roles to his contribution behind the camera, Giri Babu built a lasting place in Telugu entertainment with an extensive film career.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/telugu-actor-giri-babu-best-known-for-chandralekha-and-nuvve-kavali-dies-at-83-in-hyderabad-8544956/ Copy

Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu breathes his last at 83 in Hyderabad (PC: Twitter)

Telugu cinema has lost one of its familiar faces. Veteran actor Giri Babu passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 14, leaving fans and members of the film fraternity mourning his death. Known for his memorable performances across different genres, the actor enjoyed a long career in the entertainment industry. His contribution extended beyond acting as he also worked as a producer and director. Following the news of his demise, several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry and Andhra Pradesh’s political circles expressed their grief and remembered his contribution to cinema.

What happened to Telugu actor Giri Babu?

Giri Babu reportedly passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kondapur, Hyderabad. His death has prompted condolences from several prominent personalities including megastar Chiranjeevi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The veteran actor is survived by his two sons, Bose Babu and Telugu actor-comedian Raghu Babu. His wife passed away in 2016 following an illness. Giri Babu was among the familiar performers in Telugu cinema. During his career spanning more than five decades, he appeared in over 600 films and entertained audiences through his work in different roles.

Chiranjeevi pays tribute to Giri Babu

Chiranjeevi expressed shock over the actor’s demise through a post on X. Remembering his contribution to the industry, the megastar highlighted Giri Babu’s work as an actor, producer and director.

In his message, Chiranjeevi said that the veteran performer would always be remembered for his distinctive acting style and contribution to numerous films. He also described his death as an irreparable loss to Telugu cinema and extended condolences to his family and fans.

See viral post of Chiranjeevi here

ప్రముఖ నటులు గిరిబాబు గారు ఇకలేరనే వార్త నన్ను దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. విలక్షణమైన నటనతో, తనదైన ప్రత్యేక శైలితో ఎన్నో వైవిధ్యమైన చిత్రాల ద్వారా నటుడు గా, నిర్మాతగా, దర్శకునిగా తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు గిరిబాబు గారు అందించిన సేవలు చిరస్మరణీయం. ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు చిత్ర పరిశ్రమకు తీరని లోటు. వారి పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తూ… వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు, అభిమానులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ఓం శాంతి — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 14, 2026

Chandrababu Naidu remembers the veteran actor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also mourned Giri Babu’s passing. In his tribute, he recalled that the actor came from a humble farming family in Prakasam district and went on to build a successful career in cinema.

Naidu noted that Giri Babu appeared in more than 600 films during his five-decade-long journey. He also praised the actor’s ability to portray villains, comedians and character roles. The Chief Minister offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the actor’s soul to rest in peace.

ప్రముఖ సీనియర్ నటుడు, దర్శక నిర్మాత గిరిబాబు మరణం విచారకరం. ప్రకాశం జిల్లాలో ఒక సామాన్య వ్యవసాయ కుటుంబంలో జన్మించిన గిరిబాబు ఐదు దశాబ్దాల పాటు 600లకు పైగా చిత్రాల్లో నటించి… విలన్‌గా, హాస్యనటుడిగా ఇంకా క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్టుగా ప్రేక్షకులను మెప్పించారు. గిరిబాబు ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. వారి కుటుంబసభ్యులకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 14, 2026

A look at Giri Babu’s film career

Giri Babu began his acting journey with Jagame Maya. Over the years, he became a recognised name in Telugu cinema and appeared in several popular productions. Some of his notable films include Chandralekha, Nuvve Kavali, Athadu, Geetha Govindam, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Pasivadi Pranam, Kothala Raayudu and Prathinidhi.

Apart from acting, he also explored filmmaking. As a producer, he backed projects such as Simha Garjana, Merupudadi and Indrajith. He also directed films including Ranarangam, Indrajith and Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna. His last screen appearance was in the 2023 film Anni Manchi Sakunamule.