The Paradise: Actor Remo Raheem says his 7-minute scene was cut, defends Nani’s film amid criticism

The Paradise actor Remo Raheem reveals his 7-minute scene was cut: ‘The pain and disappointment are indescribable’

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Remo Raheem, Nani, The Paradise (PC- Instagram)

Nani’s The Paradise has been receiving mixed reactions since its theatrical release. Amid the discussion around the Srikanth Odela directorial, actor Remo Raheem has opened up about a scene that was significantly shortened during editing. The actor revealed that a sequence featuring him and Nani was originally around 5-7 minutes long but had to be cut down because of the film’s length.

The Paradise actor reveals 7-minute scene was cut

Remo shared a video on Instagram featuring a glimpse of his scene with Nani. He revealed that the sequence was much longer in the original version. “I have been feeling bad. My truck scene in The Paradise is actually 5-7 minutes long. But due to the film’s length, they had to cut it short.”

The actor also spoke about the disappointment actors experience when scenes they have worked hard on do not make it to the final cut. In his caption, Remo wrote, “There is immense hard work involved in acting in movies. The pain and disappointment are indescribable when scenes—into which one has poured their heart and soul—end up being cut during editing. For an actor, facing such a situation causes deep mental anguish.”

Remo Raheem defends The Paradise

Despite being disappointed about his scene being shortened, Remo defended The Paradise against the criticism it has received. He urged audiences to watch the film for its story and emotional core. “Let’s put that aside. Did you watch the movie? Did you like it or not? Let me know. Please go watch the film because it’s good and has a strong subject: motherly sentiment.”

The actor also asked viewers not to focus too much on the logic of a film while watching it. “If you keep looking for logic, no film will satisfy you. Please watch a movie as a movie. Don’t kill cinema, support it. Everyone is calling it a bad film, but it’s not at all. Watch it with your family.”

The Paradise box office collection

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. The film stars Nani as Jadal, alongside Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹46.25 crore net in India and ₹76.90 crore gross worldwide. Its opening surpassed the first-day collections of Nani’s previous films Dasara, HIT: The Third Case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

The film, however, has also faced criticism from some viewers and critics, with some reactions pointing to its familiar saviour trope.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment, The Paradise continues its theatrical run.