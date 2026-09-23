The Paradise advance booking: Nani-Kayadu Lohar’s action thriller sells over 18,40,000 tickets, beats Dasara

The Paradise is seeing strong advance bookings ahead of its September 24, 2026, theatrical release. Nani and Kayadu Lohar’s action thriller has already sold over 8.5 lakh tickets for Day 1 in India, with Hyderabad leading the bookings.

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The Paradise advance booking report (PC: IMDb)

Nani’s The Paradise is creating a strong buzz even before it reaches theatres. With the action thriller set to arrive on the big screen on September 24, 2026, audiences have already started showing their interest through advance bookings. The Srikanth Odela directorial has been witnessing steady demand across major centres, with the Telugu-speaking markets leading the early rush. As the release date is just around the corner, the latest booking numbers are giving a detailed picture of the kind of opening the film could be heading towards.

The Paradise advance booking report

Nani’s The Paradise is just a day away from its theatrical release, but the film has already started making noise at the ticket counters. According to the latest Sacnilk update on September 23, 2026 (as of now) The Paradise has sold around 18.41 lakh tickets overall, without block seats. The film has recorded a gross advance booking of Rs 39.79 crore, including block seats, across 15,122. Without block seats, The Paradise advance booking stands at Rs 32.49 crore.

The film has also recorded 132 sold-out shows, while its reported occupancy stands at 32% at the time of the latest update. These figures are still moving as bookings remain open ahead of the release.

The Paradise has sold over 18 lakh tickets in advance, according to Sacnilk, putting it well ahead of Dasara, which sold 3,22,522 tickets. The strong advance booking highlights the massive anticipation surrounding Nani and Srikanth Odela’s upcoming film.

The Paradise advance booking report Day 1

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise has recorded Rs 39.79 crore in advance bookings across six show dates, including Rs 32.49 crore without block seats. Day 1 leads with Rs 19.52 crore in gross advance bookings, including Rs 16.42 crore without block seats.

The film has sold 9.17 lakh tickets for its opening day across 7,214 shows. Hyderabad has emerged as the top city, contributing Rs 7.42 crore to the advance bookings.

The Paradise advance booking: Hyderabad leads the numbers

Hyderabad has emerged as the biggest contributor to The Paradise’s opening-day advance booking. The city has recorded around Rs 7.42 crore gross, making up a good portion of the film’s Day 1 bookings.

Telangana is currently leading the state-wise numbers with around Rs 6.65 crore gross, followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 1.02 crore. Karnataka has also recorded a decent advance of Rs 1.54 crore, as per the Day 1 estimates.

The Telugu version is naturally driving most of the early business. Earlier tracking had also shown strong demand in Hyderabad, where advance sales were considerably ahead of other cities. According to Sacnilk, Hyderabad had accounted for around 62% of the opening-day bookings in an earlier snapshot.

With paid premieres scheduled before the September 24, 2026, worldwide release, the booking figures could rise further in the hours ahead.

The Paradise pre-release buzz: Nani eyes grand opening

The advance-booking trend has created a lot of interest around The Paradise’s opening. Earlier reports had already placed the film’s pre-sales above the Rs 7 crore mark, with around 72,000 tickets sold across its first four days at that stage.

The film has since moved considerably ahead. It also crossed 300,000 BookMyShow pre-sales, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani as Jadal, with Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, and Easwari Rao in key roles. The film is set in 1980s Secunderabad and revolves around a marginalised community fighting for recognition and dignity.

As bookings continue through the final hours before release, all eyes are now on whether The Paradise can turn its strong pre-release demand into an equally strong opening at the box office.