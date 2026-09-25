The Paradise box office collection Day 1: Nani beats his previous opening with Rs 74.90 crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 1: Superstar Nani’s action drama gets off to a strong start. The movie earns Rs 74.90 crore worldwide - Check detailed report

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The Paradise (PC- Twitter)

Nani’s latest film The Paradise has made a strong start at the box office. The action drama, directed by Srikanth Odela, earned Rs 74.90 crore worldwide on its opening day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com. The film marks Nani and Srikanth Odela’s second collaboration after Dasara. As per early estimates, The Paradise earned Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1 from 9,732 shows.

The Paradise box office collection worldwide

The Paradise’s India gross collection stood at Rs 54.90 crore, while the film reportedly earned around Rs 20 crore from overseas markets. This takes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 74.90 crore on its first day.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana emerged as the biggest contributors on Day 1, with Rs 31.50 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 4 crore. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.75 crore, Kerala Rs 0.40 crore and the rest of India Rs 3.30 crore.

Overall, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 42.50 crore to the film’s India gross, while Karnataka collected Rs 6.05 crore. Tamil Nadu added Rs 2.55 crore, Kerala Rs 0.47 crore and the rest of India Rs 3.33 crore.

The Paradise beats Nani’s previous opening records

With Rs 74.90 crore worldwide on Day 1, The Paradise has surpassed Nani’s previous biggest opening. HIT: The Third Case reportedly earned around Rs 38 crore worldwide on its first day, while Dasara collected approximately Rs 36.25 crore globally on its opening day.

The Paradise reunites Nani with director Srikanth Odela after their 2023 film Dasara, which received a positive response from audiences.

What is The Paradise about?

Nani plays the character of Dhagad in the film. The story revolves around a marginalised tribal community that has been denied basic rights for generations. Their struggle for justice intensifies when a new leader rises against the system.

The film also stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, while Raghav Juyal plays the antagonist. Mohan Babu and Sampoornesh Babu also feature in important roles.

The film began shooting on June 21, 2025, with the makers unveiling Nani’s first look from the sets. The Paradise was initially scheduled to release in August before its release date was shifted to September 24.

With a strong opening at the worldwide box office, the film will now be watched closely over the weekend. Early reactions from audiences and critics have been mixed, making the next few days important for its theatrical run.