The Paradise box office collection day 10: Nani, Kayadu Lohar’s film records another dip, earns only Rs 2 crore

Nani and Kayadu Lohar's The Paradise is struggling to regain its earlier pace, with the film witnessing another setback as its theatrical run progresses.

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Nani's film struggles in second weekend (PC: Twitter)

The second weekend has not brought the turnaround that Nani’s The Paradise may have been hoping for. After making a strong start and building a sizeable total during its opening week, the action drama is now moving at a slower pace. The latest figures point to another drop in daily earnings as the film continues its theatrical run. With the initial rush beginning to settle, the focus is now on how much the film can add during the remaining days of its second week. The film has already crossed major milestones but is finding it difficult to maintain the pace seen earlier.

The Paradise earns Rs 2 crore on Day 10

The Paradise collected around Rs 2 crore in India on its 10th day, according to early box-office estimates. The film recorded the figure across 1,573 shows with overall occupancy of 23.72%. This marks a 28.6% decline compared with the Rs 2.80 crore it earned on Day 9.

Following the latest update, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 113 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 133.35 crore so far. The numbers indicate that the film is continuing to add to its overall total but has lost some of the momentum it had during its first week.

The Paradise worldwide collection reaches Rs 164.30 crore

The film has also maintained a presence in overseas markets. Its cumulative overseas gross currently stands at Rs 30.95 crore. When combined with its domestic gross, the film’s worldwide collection has reached an estimated Rs 164.30 crore. The second weekend, however, has started on a softer note. The Day 10 figure is lower than the previous day’s earnings despite the film continuing to play across theatres.

The Paradise day-wise India net collection

Day 0 – September 23: Rs 11.60 crore

Day 1 – September 24: Rs 34.65 crore

Day 2 – September 25: Rs 14.90 crore

Day 3 – September 26: Rs 15.25 crore

Day 4 – September 27: Rs 15.70 crore

Day 5 – September 28: Rs 5 crore

Day 6 – September 29: Rs 4.40 crore

Day 7 – September 30: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 8 – October 1: Rs 3.30 crore

Day 9 – October 2: Rs 2.80 crore

Day 10 – October 3: Rs 2 crore

The film had collected Rs 108.20 crore during its first week in India. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 2.80 crore on the second Friday before slipping further to Rs 2 crore on Saturday.

The Paradise occupancy on Day 10

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 23.72% on Day 10. Morning shows registered 18.50% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 24.60%. Evening shows recorded 23.20% occupancy and the night shows stood at 26.60%. The numbers suggest that audience turnout remained relatively modest throughout the day.

What is The Paradise about?

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks his second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. The film is set against the backdrop of 1980s Secunderabad and follows a community fighting against oppression and for basic rights.

Nani leads the cast with Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Raghav Juyal makes his Telugu debut with the film while Mohan Babu plays the antagonist. Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu also appear in important roles. Keerthy Suresh has a special appearance.