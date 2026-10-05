The Paradise box office collection day 11: Nani’s film shows slight growth on weekend, still remains below Rs 3 crore

The Paradise has entered its second weekend with signs of a small recovery as the film attempts to maintain its hold at the box office.

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Nani's film struggles to pick up pace (PC: Twitter)

The Paradise is finding it difficult to regain the pace it showed during the opening days of its theatrical run. Nani’s action drama has entered its second weekend but the latest numbers suggest that audience turnout is still fairly controlled. After a noticeable slowdown during the weekdays, the film managed a small recovery on Sunday. However, the improvement has not been enough to push its daily earnings back above the Rs 3 crore mark. With the film now 11 days into its theatrical journey, its overall India collection continues to grow while the worldwide total moves closer to another milestone.

The Paradise box office collection day 11

As per Sacnilk, The Paradise earned Rs 2.10 crore net in India on Sunday, October 4, recording a 5% rise compared with the Rs 2 crore collected on Saturday. The film registered 197,421 footfalls across 1,581 shows on its 11th day. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 115.10 crore.

The film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 135.75 crore while its overseas gross has reached Rs 31.05 crore. This takes the worldwide gross collection of The Paradise to Rs 166.80 crore after 11 days.

The Paradise weekend performance

The film opened its second weekend with a stronger figure on Friday before witnessing a dip on Saturday. On October 2, The Paradise collected Rs 2.80 crore from 1,547 shows and recorded 32.8% occupancy.

The collection dropped to Rs 2 crore on Saturday from 1,573 shows with occupancy falling to 24.3%. Sunday brought a small improvement as the film earned Rs 2.10 crore and recorded 27.4% overall occupancy.

The film’s first-week India net collection stood at Rs 108.20 crore. The additional earnings during the second weekend have now taken its domestic total beyond the Rs 115 crore mark.

Telugu and Hindi collections on Day 11

The Telugu version continued to contribute the bulk of The Paradise’s earnings. It collected Rs 2.02 crore net from 1,454 shows on Sunday with an occupancy rate of 28.1%. The Hindi version added Rs 0.08 crore from 127 shows and recorded 19% occupancy.

For the Telugu version, the overall occupancy on Sunday stood at 27.26%. Afternoon shows recorded the highest turnout at 32.50% followed by evening shows at 29.50%. Morning and night shows both recorded 22.30% occupancy.

The Paradise worldwide collection

With Rs 115.10 crore net already collected in India, the film continues to maintain a substantial theatrical total despite its slower pace in the second week. Its India gross has reached Rs 135.75 crore while the overseas gross stands at Rs 31.05 crore. The Paradise has therefore reached a worldwide gross of Rs 166.80 crore after 11 days. The film now needs stronger collections in the coming days if it is to maintain momentum through its second week.

More about The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani in the lead role with Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Raghav Juyal makes his Telugu debut with the action drama while Mohan Babu plays an important role. Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu are also part of the cast with Keerthy Suresh making a special appearance. The film was released across multiple languages and continues its theatrical run.