The Paradise box office collection Day 2: Nani and Kayadu Lohar’s action thriller globally earns Rs 98.50 crore

The Paradise box office collection Day 2: Nani and Kayadu Lohar’s The Paradise is showing a strong start at the worldwide box office. Here’s a look at The Paradise's Day 2 collection and global total.

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The Paradise box office collection Day 2 (PC: Instagram)

Nani and Kayadu Lohar’s The Paradise has made a strong start at the box office. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action thriller arrived in theatres on September 24, 2026, and has been drawing attention since its release. The Telugu period action thriller film had a solid opening on Day 1, but Friday brought a noticeable change in its pace. Even so, its overall worldwide numbers have already taken it close to a major milestone. Take a look at how much The Paradise has earned at the box office so far.

The Paradise box office collection Day 2

The Paradise has earned Rs 14.90 crore net in India by the end of Day 2, according to Sacnilk. This takes total India gross collection to Rs 72.50 crore and total India net collection to Rs 61.15 crore.

The Paradise – Telugu (2D) recorded 38.23% overall occupancy on Day 2. The occupancy was 24.62% in the morning, 38.62% in the afternoon, 42.62% in the evening, and 47.08% at night.

The film opened with Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1 and its India gross for the opening day stood at Rs 54.90 crore. With the first weekend now underway, Saturday and Sunday collections will be important for the film as it continues its theatrical run.

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The Paradise worldwide box office collection

The worldwide box office has been one of the key talking points around The Paradise. The film has reached Rs 98.50 crore worldwide after two days, according to Sacnilk, putting it close to the Rs 100 crore mark.

Sacnilk’s tracking shows that the film had recorded Rs 76.90 crore in worldwide gross collections on Day 1, including Rs 54.90 crore from India and Rs 22 crore from overseas markets.

The film’s worldwide performance has been helped by its release across multiple languages and its strong opening in the Telugu market. Its first weekend will give a picture of how the film performs after its opening-day rush.

About The Paradise: Cast and plot

The Paradise stars Nani, Kayadu Lohar, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. The cast also includes Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, and Sampoornesh Babu. Srikanth Odela has directed and written the film, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

The story is set in the Paradise area of Hyderabad and follows Jadal and the Savari community. The area comes under the control of the powerful Malik family, while the community continues its struggle for identity and recognition. Jadal eventually finds himself caught in a conflict with the influential family.

The film combines action and drama with themes of identity, social discrimination, and the struggle for basic rights. As The Paradise heads into the rest of its opening weekend, the focus will now be on whether it can maintain its momentum at the box office.