The Paradise box office collection Day 3: Nani, Raghav Juyal starrer joins Rs 100 crore club globally in just 3 days

The Paradise box office collection Day 3: Nani and Kayadu Lohar’s film continued its theatrical run with a slight rise on Saturday and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

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The Paradise box office collection Day 3 (PC: Instagram)

Nani’s The Paradise is in its first weekend at the box office. After opening with strong numbers, the Srikanth Odela directorial saw a drop on its second day but managed to show a slight improvement on Saturday. The film stars Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal in the main roles. The Paradise has also been making headlines for its overseas performance, giving its worldwide total another push. As the action drama moves through its opening weekend, the latest numbers reveal where it stands after three days and how close it is to another major milestone. Take a look at The Paradise Day 3 box office collection in India and worldwide.

The Paradise box office collection Day 3

The Paradise recorded a modest rise in its India box office collection on Day 3. According to Sacnilk, the Nani-starrer earned Rs 15.25 crore net in India on Saturday, September 26, 2026. This was slightly higher than the Rs 14.90 crore it collected on Day 2, representing a growth of around 2.3%.

With Saturday’s earnings added, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 76.40 crore. Its India gross collection stands at around Rs 90.50 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kayadulohar (@kayadu_lohar_official)

The film had a much bigger opening on Day 1, collecting Rs 34.65 crore net in India. The numbers dropped on Friday before showing a small recovery on Saturday, according to Sacnilk.

The Paradise worldwide box office collection

The worldwide numbers have given The Paradise another major talking point. After three days, the film has collected Rs 119.50 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The overseas market has played an important role in the film’s global run.

On Day 3, The Paradise added around Rs 4 crore from overseas markets, taking its overseas gross to Rs 29 crore. The film had already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide after its first two days.

The Paradise weekend collection: Sunday holds importance

With Saturday bringing a slight improvement, Sunday becomes an important day for The Paradise. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and is now approaching the Rs 120 crore mark.

The action drama stars Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Mohan Babu. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film was released in theatres on September 24, 2026.

The next set of numbers will show whether the film can maintain its weekend momentum before entering its first weekday stretch. For now, its worldwide performance remains one of the key talking points around its opening weekend.