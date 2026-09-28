The Paradise box office collection Day 4: Nani starrer shows weekend growth amid criticism, nears Rs 140 globally

Nani-Kayadu Lohar’s The Paradise continued its theatrical run on Sunday with another steady collection. The film has now moved closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

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The Paradise box office collection Day 4 (PC: Instagram)

The Paradise has completed its opening weekend at the box office, and the film has managed to maintain a steady pace after a big opening day. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles. This latest Telugu action drama, directed by Srikanth Odela, started its theatrical journey with strong numbers but saw a sharp drop after Day 1. However, the film found some stability over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday showing a very small difference in collections. The latest numbers of The Paradise have now brought the film closer to an important milestone in India.

The Paradise box office collection Day 4

The Paradise collected Rs 15.70 crore net in India on Day 4 and recorded an overall occupancy of 45.12% across 6,764 shows. Its Sunday collection was slightly higher than Saturday’s Rs 15.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

With the latest addition, The Paradise has taken its total India net collection to Rs 92.10 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 109 crore after four days amid criticism and mixed-to-negative reviews from audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

The film had opened with Rs 34.65 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 14.90 crore on Friday and Rs 15.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday’s Rs 15.70 crore collection, which shows that the film has remained stable during the weekend after its opening-day numbers.

The Paradise worldwide box office collection Day 4

The film has also recorded a strong run in overseas markets. The Paradise earned Rs 2 crore from overseas on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 29.25 crore.

With the India gross of Rs 109 crore and overseas gross of Rs 29.25 crore, the film’s worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 138.25 crore after four days, according to Sacnilk.

The Paradise opening weekend box office performance

The Paradise opened strongly at the box office, recording decent audience interest during its opening weekend despite the criticism. The film collected Rs 34.65 crore on its first day, before scoring Rs 14.90 crore, Rs 15.25 crore, and Rs 15.70 crore over the following three days.

By the end of Day 4, The Paradise had reached Rs 92.10 crore net in India, putting it closer to Rs 100 crore mark. The film was released in theatres on September 24, 2026. The next few weekdays will now be important for the film as it begins its first full week in theatres.