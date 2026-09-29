The Paradise box office collection Day 5: Nani-Raghav Juyal film sees 68% drop on Monday, inches closer to Rs 100 crore in India

The Paradise has entered its first weekday after a strong opening weekend. Nani’s film added another Rs 5 crore on Day 5, taking its India net collection closer to the Rs 100 crore mark.

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The Paradise box office collection Day 5 (PC: Instagram)

The Paradise has had a busy first few days at the box office, and now the Nani starrer has entered the part of its run that can tell us a lot about its staying power. After attracting audiences through its opening weekend, the film faced its first Monday test on September 28, 2026. The weekday numbers were expected to drop compared with the weekend, but the bigger question was whether the film could stay close to the pace it had built over the previous few days. The latest estimates show that the film has continued adding to its total, while its worldwide business has also moved ahead.

The Paradise box office collection Day 5

The Paradise collected Rs 5 crore net in India on Day 5 on Monday. This takes the film’s total India net collection to Rs 97.10 crore, and its India gross collection stands at Rs 114.85 crore after five days, according to the latest Sacnilk estimates.

The Monday collection is lower than the film’s weekend numbers (68.2% drop), which is expected as weekday generally sees a drop after the first three days. The Paradise (Telugu) recorded an overall 21.75% occupancy on Day 5.

The morning shows recorded 17.85%, afternoon shows saw 23.85%, evening, and night shows recorded 21.54% and 23.77% occupancy, respectively. Still, the film is now just a little away from the Rs 100 crore India net milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

The film stars Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mohan Babu in main roles. It was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. The Telugu version continues to account for the biggest share of its domestic business.

The Paradise worldwide box office collection (Day 5)

The Paradise has also maintained a strong worldwide presence during its opening week. The film added around Rs 0.75 crore from overseas markets on Day 5. Its overseas gross collection has now reached Rs 30 crore, as per Sacnilk’s latest estimate.

With its India and overseas business combined, The Paradise has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 144.85 crore after five days. The film had already built a decent worldwide total during its opening weekend, and the overseas contribution has added good numbers to its overall box office performance.

The Paradise faces its first Monday test

Monday was an important checkpoint for The Paradise. After the weekend, the film needed to show that there was still steady audience interest during the weekdays. The Paradise is getting mixed to negative reviews from critics while setting a record-breaking, career-best box office opening for actor Nani.

The Day 5 figure is clearly lower than the weekend collections, but the film has managed to keep adding to its total. Its next target in India is now the Rs 100 crore net mark, which is within reach based on the current numbers.

The next few weekdays will be important for the film. A steady hold from in the coming days could help The Paradise build a stronger first-week total before entering its second weekend.