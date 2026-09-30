The Paradise box office collection Day 6: Nani’s first film to cross Rs 100 crore in India amid mixed reviews

The Paradise continues its theatrical run with Nani’s latest film crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Here’s a look at The Paradise Day 6 and worldwide box office collection.

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The Paradise box office collection Day 6 (PC: Instagram)

The Paradise, starring Nani and Kayadu Lohar, has maintained its momentum at the box office as it enters its sixth day of release. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action drama has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, marking another milestone for the film. Despite receiving mixed reviews, The Paradise has continued to draw audiences to theatres, with its box office performance remaining a key talking point. After opening to a strong response, the film has managed to keep its overall collection moving despite a noticeable slowdown on weekdays. Here’s a detailed look at The Paradise Day 6 box office collection.

The Paradise box office collection Day 6

The Paradise collected Rs 4.40 crore India net on Day 6. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 101.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 120 crore after six days. The film recorded around 5,772 shows on Day 6, according to Sacnilk.

The Day 6 collection is lower than the film’s opening weekend numbers, but the bigger milestone is that The Paradise has now entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. The film had a huge opening before witnessing a drop during the weekdays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

Sacnilk’s figures show that the film collected Rs 109 crore in India gross by the end of its first four days. It then added to that total over the next two days to reach the Rs 120 crore mark.

The Paradise worldwide box office collection (Day 6)

The worldwide numbers tell another part of the film’s box-office story. According to the latest Sacnilk update, The Paradise has earned Rs 150.50 crore worldwide after six days.

The film’s India gross currently stands at Rs 120 crore, while its overseas gross has contributed the remaining amount to take the worldwide total to Rs 150.50 crore.

The film had already recorded a strong start in overseas markets. With the worldwide collection now past Rs 150 crore, the film has also moved ahead of several of Nani’s previous box-office performances. The milestone comes within the first week of its theatrical release.

The Paradise becomes Nani’s first Rs 100 crore India grosser

One of the biggest achievements for The Paradise is its Rs 100 crore India milestone. According to the reports, the film is the first Nani movie to cross Rs 100 crore in India. His earlier films HIT: The Third Case, Dasara, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had come close but did not reach the mark.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Mohan Babu. The story is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows a marginalised community fighting for recognition and citizenship.

The film’s first week is now nearing its end, and the next few days will be important for its overall theatrical run.