The Paradise box office collection Day 7: Nani-Kayadu Lohar’s film crosses Rs 150 crore worldwide in first week

The Paradise has completed its first week in theatres. Nani and Srikanth Odela’s film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide, while its India collection has also moved past Rs 100 crore.

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The Paradise box office collection Day 7 (PC: Instagram)

Nani’s The Paradise has completed its first week at the box office, and the film has another milestone to celebrate. The action drama, which opened with strong numbers, has continued to add to its worldwide total despite the expected slowdown during the weekdays. As the film enters its second week, all eyes are now on how much further it can take its global collection and whether the upcoming weekend gives it another boost.

The Paradise box office collection Day 7

The Paradise recorded a lower collection on its seventh day compared with the opening day. According to the latest Sacnilk figures, the Nani-starrer collected Rs 3.40 crore net in India on Day 7 with 17.5% overall occupancy. This takes its India net collection to Rs 104.90 crore after seven days and its India gross collection stands at around Rs 123.95 crore.

The film had a strong start at the domestic box office and maintained momentum through its opening weekend. However, like most films, its collections slowed down once the weekday shows began. The Day 7 numbers reflect this drop, but the film has still managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India during its first week.

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The Paradise worldwide box office collection Day 7

The bigger talking point is the film’s performance worldwide. The Paradise has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark globally in its first week. Sacnilk’s latest worldwide data puts the film’s collection at Rs 154.80 crore, including Rs 123.95 crore from India gross and Rs 30.85 crore from overseas markets. The film also added around Rs 35 lakh from overseas markets on Day 7, according to the latest report.

The worldwide numbers have given The Paradise a strong start to its theatrical run. Its overseas performance has also contributed a significant share to the overall gross, helping the film move past the Rs 150 crore global milestone within its first week.

The Paradise enters second week with Rs150 crore worldwide milestone

With the first week now complete, the focus shifts to the film’s second weekend. The Paradise will need to maintain its audience interest during the coming days if it is to continue adding substantially to its worldwide total.

The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, and Sonali Kulkarni, with Srikanth Odela directing the project. It marks Nani and Odela’s second collaboration after Dasara.