The Paradise box office collection day 8: Nani’s film sees further dip after crossing Rs 100 crore, earns only Rs…

Nani's latest film has entered its second week at the box office, with its daily earnings showing a noticeable change after a strong first week.

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Nani's film struggles to maintain momentum (PC: Twitter)

Nani‘s The Paradise arrived in theatres with enormous expectations after creating a strong buzz among moviegoers. The action drama opened to an impressive response and recorded the biggest opening of the actor’s career. However, its box-office journey has become increasingly challenging since its first day. Mixed reactions and a steady decline in daily earnings have affected its run, even as it managed to cross a major milestone in its opening week. Now in its second week, the film is facing another test as its latest collection points to a continued slowdown.

The Paradise box office collection day 8

According to Sacnilk, The Paradise collected Rs 3.30 crore net in India on its eighth day, Thursday. This is the film’s lowest single-day collection so far, taking its total India net earnings to Rs 108.20 crore. The film had collected Rs 3.40 crore on Wednesday, meaning its earnings declined further on Thursday.

The film began its box-office journey with Rs 11.60 crore from Thursday evening premieres. It then earned Rs 34.65 crore on its opening day, setting a career-best opening for Nani. However, collections dropped to Rs 14.90 crore on Saturday. The film recovered slightly on Sunday with Rs 15.25 crore and earned Rs 15.70 crore on Monday. Its collections weakened during the weekdays, with the latest figures reflecting the challenge of sustaining its initial momentum.

Nani scores a career milestone with The Paradise

Despite the decline, The Paradise has achieved a significant milestone for Nani. It is the actor’s first film to cross Rs 100 crore in India. His earlier releases, including HIT: The Third Case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, came close to the mark but did not reach it. The film’s strong opening demonstrated considerable audience interest, although its subsequent collections have been affected by mixed reactions.

The Paradise day 8 language-wise collection

The Telugu version continued to lead the film’s earnings on Thursday, collecting Rs 2.67 crore net with 22% occupancy across 2,428 shows. The Hindi version earned Rs 60 lakh with 10% occupancy across 2,560 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 3 lakh with 16% occupancy across 79 shows. The figures highlight the Telugu market’s major contribution to the film’s overall box-office performance.

The Paradise day 8 theatre occupancy

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 19.38% on Thursday. Morning shows registered 15.31% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 19.54%. Evening occupancy stood at 17.46%, followed by 19.92% during night shows. The figures indicate that the film maintained a relatively modest turnout throughout the day.

About The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal. Set in the 1980s, the film follows the Savaari tribe as its members fight for citizenship and struggle for their rights.

What lies ahead for The Paradise?

The film’s second weekend will be important after its strong opening and declining weekday collections. With its daily earnings continuing to fall, it remains to be seen whether The Paradise can regain momentum and attract more audiences in the days ahead.