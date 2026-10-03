The Paradise box office day collection 9: Nani’s film sees another dip despite holiday boost, earns just Rs…

The Paradise struggles to regain momentum during its second week, with its latest collection reflecting a continued slowdown in theatrical business.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/the-paradise-box-office-day-collection-9-nanis-film-sees-another-dip-despite-holiday-boost-earns-just-rs-2-80-crore-8532520/ Copy

Nani's film witnesses another drop despite Gandhi Jayanti holiday (PC: Twitter)

The Paradise entered its second week with a clear challenge at the box office. After opening strongly and setting a new career milestone for Nani, the film has struggled to maintain the same pace during its daily run. The Gandhi Jayanti holiday also failed to bring the kind of jump that could have changed its recent trend. With each passing day, the action drama has been recording lower numbers and its latest update continues that pattern. Despite the slowdown, the film has already moved past an important domestic milestone and is still adding to its overall theatrical total.

The Paradise Day 9 box office collection

The Paradise collected Rs 2.80 crore net in India on Day 9, according to the latest figures by Sacnilk. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 111 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 131.05 crore so far.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 36.32% on its second Friday across 1,547 shows. Morning shows registered 27.30% occupancy while afternoon shows reached 49.30%. Evening occupancy stood at 35.50% and night shows recorded 29.70%.

How much has The Paradise earned worldwide?

The Nani-led film has also continued to add to its overseas business. On Day 9, it earned around Rs 0.10 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 30.95 crore. Combining the domestic and overseas figures, The Paradise has now recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 162 crore. While the film has crossed the Rs 110 crore mark in India, its day-to-day business has slowed considerably compared with its opening weekend.

The Paradise box office journey so far

The film began its theatrical run with a strong response. Its evening premieres on Wednesday brought in Rs 11.60 crore, followed by Rs 34.65 crore on Thursday, its opening day. This took the initial total to Rs 46.25 crore and gave Nani his biggest opening.

The film then collected Rs 14.90 crore on Friday, Rs 15.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.70 crore on Sunday. The momentum weakened from Monday as it earned Rs 5 crore. Tuesday brought Rs 4.40 crore while Wednesday and Thursday recorded Rs 3.40 crore and Rs 3.30 crore respectively. Day 9 saw another drop to Rs 2.80 crore.

Sonali Kulkarni celebrates Rs 100 crore milestone

Meanwhile, Sonali Kulkarni celebrated The Paradise crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The actor, who plays an important role in the film, was seen cutting a cake and expressing her happiness over the milestone. She also thanked audiences for supporting the film and highlighted her song Sammakka.

More about The Paradise

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The Telugu period action drama is set in 1980s Secunderabad and follows an oppressed nomadic community fighting for basic citizenship and their rights.