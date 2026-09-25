The Paradise: Nani REACTS to mixed responses and criticism, says he ‘equally enjoyed’ love and trolling; fans call him ‘People’s Star’

The Paradise has sparked plenty of conversation among audiences since its release, with Natural Star Nani’s performance and the film itself becoming subjects of discussion online. While some viewers

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Nani reacts to criticism and mixed responses over The Paradise (PC: Twitter)

The Paradise has sparked plenty of conversation among audiences since its release, with Natural Star Nani’s performance and the film itself becoming subjects of discussion online. While some viewers have praised the attempt to offer something different others have raised questions about certain aspects of the film. Amid the mixed reactions, Nani has now addressed the response directly. Instead of focusing only on the praise coming his way, the actor acknowledged both the love and criticism surrounding the film. His response has caught attention because of the way he chose to accept the audience’s reactions while also thanking those who supported the film.

Nani reacts to The Paradise criticism and trolling

Nani took to social media to share his thoughts after seeing the reactions to The Paradise. The actor said he had gone through the messages from audiences and admitted that he enjoyed the trolling directed at the film as much as he appreciated the love.

“I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out,” Nani wrote. The actor added that he was grateful for the response and said, “Thank you for everything is all I can say.”

Nani says The Paradise was made with blood and sweat

Nani also spoke about the work that went into making The Paradise. The actor said the team had invested significant effort in creating what they believed would be a unique cinematic experience.

“We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge,” he said.

He further thanked viewers for the excitement they showed before the release and for the affection they continued to give him after watching the film. “With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude,” Nani added.

See Nani’s viral tweet here

I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is… — Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2026

Fans react to Nani’s statement

Nani’s post led to a fresh discussion among fans. Some appreciated the actor for openly acknowledging the criticism instead of highlighting only the positive response. One fan pointed out that he had posted his reaction on the second day without focusing on the film’s collections and said, “Huge respect for you Nanna. Will be back by wearing blockbuster Jersey. Take your time. Let’s come back stronger. We believe in you.”

Another fan defended Nani against the criticism and wrote, “Trolls. Hatred. Critics aren’t new for you Nani Anna! You are People’s Star! Natural Star! The Paradise shows your dedication. Nevertheless you have proved you are a born star!”

At the same time some viewers felt that Nani had addressed the situation too early as The Paradise was still in its early theatrical run. Several fans encouraged him to move forward and return with another film while others expressed their desire to see him take up more family-oriented projects similar to Hi Nanna, Ante Sundaraniki and Gang Leader.

See Twitter users reactions on Nani’s post here

@NameisNani Trolls. Hatred. Critics aren’t new for your Nani Anna! You are People’s Star! Natural Star! #TheParadise shows your dedication. Nevertheless you have proved you are a born star! #Nani — DarshXplorer. (@diligentdarshan) September 25, 2026

U posted this on sec day without thinking abt collection❤️

Huge respect for u

Nanna will be back by wearing blockbuster Jersey — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) September 25, 2026

It’s okay man – come back stronger again pic.twitter.com/IXgNDGryCT — RED DRAGON ^ (@YO148BIATCH) September 25, 2026

Relax @NameisNani take your time. Let’s come back stronger. We believe in you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5uc6W88TWc — Jashwanth Reddy (@Dir_jashwanth) September 25, 2026

The Paradise cast and box office

The Paradise features Nani alongside Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film opened to Rs 76.90 crore worldwide on its first day. The opening numbers added to the attention around the film while the mixed reviews and social media conversations continued to shape the discussion around its theatrical run.

Why Nani’s reaction to criticism stands out?

Nani’s response also draws attention to how openly he has addressed criticism instead of brushing it aside. By admitting that reviewers had pointed out flaws and saying he learnt from them he showed a willingness to listen. While actors may respond differently to criticism his decision to acknowledge it has sparked appreciation among fans.