The Paradise: Nani starrer gets higher ticket prices in Telangana, special shows set for grand premiere on…

The Paradise is gearing up for its theatrical release with increased ticket rates in Telangana and special premiere screenings planned ahead of its nationwide opening.

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Nani film gets ticket hike in Telangana (PC: Twitter)

The countdown to Natural Star Nani’s next big-screen outing has entered its final stretch and the excitement around The Paradise is now showing up in more than just advance bookings. The film is preparing for an early theatrical run with special screenings planned before its regular release. Telangana audiences will also see a change in ticket rates as the state government has permitted higher prices for the film. Along with this, fans in several southern cities will get an opportunity to watch the film ahead of its wider theatrical opening. The arrangements have added another layer of interest to Nani’s much-awaited collaboration with director Srikanth Odela.

The Paradise gets ticket price hike in Telangana

The Telangana government has approved revised ticket rates for The Paradise during its initial theatrical run. Under the order issued by the state Home department, single-screen theatres can charge an additional Rs 48, including GST, from September 24 to September 27. For multiplexes and special theatres, the permitted increase is Rs 95 during the same period. The revised rates can be applied to five shows per day.

This means tickets for the first four days will cost Rs 225 in single screens while multiplex tickets will be priced at Rs 390. The higher rates are limited to the opening period and will subsequently be revised for the next phase of the theatrical run.

Ticket rates to change after four days

The ticket pricing structure changes from September 28. For the following period up to October 3, single-screen theatres can charge an additional Rs 23 while multiplexes and special theatres can charge an additional Rs 45, inclusive of GST. According to the approved rates, tickets during days five to ten will be priced at Rs 200 in single screens and Rs 340 in multiplexes. This gives theatres a different permitted pricing structure depending on the stage of the film’s initial run.

Special premieres planned across the South

While the regular theatrical release is scheduled for September 24, The Paradise will reach audiences in select southern cities earlier. Special shows have been planned in Chennai, Bengaluru and other locations on September 23.

The film will also have 9 pm premiere shows across the South. Advance booking has already opened at select locations, allowing fans to secure seats for the early screenings. A separate special show has been scheduled in Telangana at 6.30 pm on September 23 with tickets priced at Rs 500.

Government also issues welfare directive

The Telangana order includes another requirement connected to the film’s theatrical run. Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas has been directed to contribute Rs 1 lakh to the Telugu Film Industry Employees Welfare Committee. The contribution is intended to support employees and workers associated with the film industry.

Theatre managements have also been instructed to screen advertisements highlighting the harmful effects of narcotics and drugs along with messages concerning cybercrimes.

Nani and Srikanth Odela reunite after Dasara

The Paradise brings Nani and director Srikanth Odela together again after their successful collaboration on Dasara. The upcoming film features Nani in the lead alongside Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Sampoornesh Babu in important roles. Keerthy Suresh is also set to make a special appearance.

The film is expected to be another major theatrical outing for Nani and has already attracted attention because of its scale, cast and reunion of the Dasara team as the hype of “Jadal Zamana” has reached at its peak for fans.