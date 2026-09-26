The Paradise: Nani-starrer ratings and reviews disabled on BookMyShow amid ‘genuine reviews’ row

The Nani-led film has faced a mixed response from viewers, with the latest development drawing attention to how audiences are sharing their opinions about the release.

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BookMyShow ratings and reviews disabled amid Nani’s ‘genuine reviews’ remark (PC: Twitter)

Nani’s The Paradise arrived in theatres with considerable anticipation, especially after the actor and director Srikanth Odela reunited following the success of their previous collaboration. The film also started its theatrical run on a strong note with the biggest opening of Nani’s career. However, the response changed after the first day as the film received mixed reactions from audiences and critics. While some viewers praised its scale and performances, others raised questions about the story and other aspects. Now, another development has put the film in focus as its ratings and reviews are no longer visible on BookMyShow.

The Paradise ratings and reviews disabled

The ratings and reviews section for The Paradise on BookMyShow has been disabled. The page now displays the message ‘Rating & Review Disabled’ instead of showing the audience rating or written reviews.

The feature was reportedly available earlier but was disabled shortly after the film’s theatrical release. No specific explanation has been displayed on the platform regarding why the ratings and reviews were removed or when exactly the restriction was applied.

What did Nani say about genuine reviews?

Before The Paradise reached cinemas, a Bengaluru court granted relief to the makers against the publishing and circulation of content described as ‘defamatory’. The plea stated that the producers had made a substantial investment in the film’s production, marketing and distribution and argued that such material could cause irreversible financial damage.

The court order led to discussions online about whether it could affect criticism or reviews of the film. While promoting The Paradise in Mumbai, Nani clarified that the legal action was not aimed at genuine audience feedback. “It does not target genuine reviews,” he said.

The current disabling of ratings on BookMyShow is therefore being discussed separately from the court order. The platform has not stated that the two developments are connected.

The Paradise gets mixed response

The film opened to strong interest but its reception has been mixed. While Nani’s performance and the technical scale of the film have received appreciation from some viewers, criticism has also emerged around its narrative and other elements.

The drop in business after the opening day has further added to the discussion surrounding the film’s theatrical run. Nani has since acknowledged that he has seen audience reactions and criticism while thanking viewers for their response.

What is The Paradise about?

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is set in the 1980s and follows the Savaari tribe as they struggle for legal recognition from the government while facing discrimination under a feudal system. Nani leads the cast alongside Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

Why is the BookMyShow development significant?

Ratings and written reviews on ticketing platforms can give audiences an immediate idea of how a film is being received. The Paradise now appearing without that section has therefore sparked fresh discussion among moviegoers. Similar ratings and review restrictions have also been seen for other releases in the past. Producers have previously said such measures can be used to address alleged review bombing by bots rather than genuine audience criticism.