The Paradise Twitter review: Nani’s film gets mixed-to-negative reactions, fans compare it with Toxic

The Paradise Twitter review: The early X (Twitter) reactions point to criticism of the film’s writing, pacing, editing, background score and emotional portions. Check reactions here.

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The Paradise Twitter Review (PC: IMDb)

Nani’s The Paradise has opened in theatres on September 24, but the early audience reactions on X (formerly Twitter) have been largely negative. While some viewers have praised Nani’s performance, the film’s screenplay, narration, editing and emotional connect have come under criticism. Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani in the lead role, along with Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu. The film follows a tribal community fighting for justice and features several action-heavy sequences.

As first-day-first-show screenings began, several viewers took to X to share their reactions. Some users criticised the film’s second half, while others questioned the emotional depth and execution. A few social media users also compared The Paradise unfavourably with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

One social media user wrote, “#TheParadise A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film! An interesting start and decent interval are about the only portions that work in the first half. The second half is even worse with senseless writing, tedious narration, and barely any emotional connect. There are moments that show some promise in the film, but everything feels artificial, from the staging and performances to the action, while the lackluster editing and abrupt cuts only make it more chaotic. Apart from the songs, Anirudh’s BGM is surprisingly weak, and the poor sound mixing makes things worse with excessive loudness and dialogues that are hard to follow at times. Odela completely fumbles the writing and execution, wasting a golden opportunity. It’s a head scratcher how he followed Dasara up with this. Nani puts in the effort, but even he feels like a misfit in this poorly sketched world. A completely forgettable film and easily one of Nani’s weakest.”

Another viewer said, “#TheParadise – First half was atleast Pasable but the Second half was completely Flat & travels elsewhere throughout the film !! Even Anirudh’s background in 2nd half didn’t work Mother Sentiment was the core of the film, but the mother character has been setup so flaud, so it didn’t emotionally connect at all Overall a Below Average entertainer”

A third user wrote, “#TheParadise – Mass Avatar doesnt suit Nani. Funny Villain, Dummy Kayadu, Weak Mom. Loud BGM & Worst Edits. Opening 20Mins, Interval Point & KCR Scenes Gud. Minus – Staging, ColorTone, SlowMotion Shots, Random Actions, Emotionless Mom-Son Bond, Improper Narration flow. BAD Watch!”

One Nani fan also compared the film with Yash’s Toxic, writing, “Toxic is 100x Better than #TheParadise cringe”.

A look at some more The Paradise reviews on Twitter:

#TheParadise A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film! An interesting start and decent interval are about the only portions that work in the first half. The second half is even worse with senseless writing, tedious narration, and barely any emotional connect. There are moments… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2026

#TheParadise – First half was atleast Pasable but the Second half was completely Flat & travels elsewhere throughout the film !! Even Anirudh’s background in 2nd half didn’t work Mother Sentiment was the core of the film, but the mother character has been setup so flaud, so… — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 23, 2026

#TheParadise Review: Miscast Nani, Miserable Film#Nani feels miscast in a larger-than-life role. From his look to the action scenes, it all seems too big for him to pull off. Even his screen presence falls flat. The director tries to copy several big-scale films, but the… — BINGED (@Binged_) September 24, 2026

Hero mother – prostitute

Hero – Son of a bitch

Heroine mother – blue film cameraman

Heroine – Desi porn star #TheParadise — ʌınɐʎ (@CoolestVinaay) September 23, 2026

#TheParadise Review: This is a classic case of a film with CRAZY potential ruined by weak execution. Strong ideas, terrific world building and a few standout moments but all these are buried in a painfully messy screenplay, chaotic editing and forced emotional beats. The sound… pic.twitter.com/C0h2vPRLOJ — Lets Cinema (@letscinema) September 23, 2026

Genuine #TheParadise Review: Positives: ✅

– Theatre

– AC

– Pakkad Seat Alli Aunty

– Naani Entry Negatives: ❎

– Full Movie

– Bike Parking Fee

– Interval Popcorn bill pic.twitter.com/DiMVZ4Ix8P — Khalid_Yash  (@Yash_Ruler) September 23, 2026

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani in a mass-action role. The film also features Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.