Tom Hanks gives a shoutout to Sachana Namidass for her performance in Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, calls her ‘incredible actor’

Sachana's portrayal in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer has caught the attention of an international audience, adding to the film's recognition beyond Indian cinema.

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Tom Hanks praises Sachana Namidass’ performance in Maharaja (PC: Twitter)

The two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks’ appreciation for an Indian film has brought a young actor’s performance into the spotlight. The legendary star was reportedly so moved by a particular character in Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil thriller Maharaja that he brought up the film during a later meeting. His reaction has since drawn attention to Sachana Namidass, who played a key role in the story. The praise is another moment of international recognition for the 2024 film, which has also attracted interest beyond India with reports of a possible English-language remake.

What did Tom Hanks say about Sachana Namidass?

The interaction was shared by Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. She recalled that Hanks had asked her to recommend three Indian films when they first met at a gala hosted by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) earlier this year. Maharaja was one of her suggestions.

The two met again at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 7. This time, Hanks brought up the film himself and spoke about Sachana’s acting. Recalling his words, Gupta said he told her, “I still can’t get over that girl… what an incredible actor. I don’t think I can do it; I would’ve killed the guy!”

Tom Hanks about Sachana Namidass’ performance in Maharaja. https://t.co/VDjZY6nMdl — Films and Stuffs (@filmsandstuffs) November 25, 2026

What role did Sachana Namidass play in Maharaja?

Sachana played Jothi, the young daughter of Vijay Sethupathi’s character. Her role is central to the film’s emotional storyline and its shocking revelations. The thriller uses a non-linear narrative, gradually connecting different events as the story progresses.

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja follows a father who approaches the police with an unusual complaint after an incident at his home. What initially appears to be a straightforward case develops into a layered story with an unsettling twist.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi and Sachana, the film features Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Subramaniam in important roles. Released in 2024, the Tamil thriller received attention from audiences beyond India, including a strong response during its release in China.

Is Maharaja getting a Hollywood remake?

The film has also attracted interest for a possible English-language adaptation. Producer Sudhan Sundaram, founder of Passion Studios, confirmed that the makers had received an approach for a Hollywood remake during a panel discussion at the WAVES Film Bazaar at the International Film Festival of India.

Reports have also linked Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey to the project. Vijay Sethupathi previously mentioned that his producer had brought up McConaughey’s name. However, Sundaram clarified that the actor was among those being considered and that no casting had been finalised.

Details about the Hollywood studio, director and production schedule have not yet been announced. The project is reportedly at an early stage, with further developments awaited.