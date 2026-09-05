Toxic box office collection Day 10: Yash’s film faces massive drop amid storm of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu’s Mirzapur: The Movie, earns Rs…

Yash’s Toxic witnesses a sharp slowdown on its second Saturday as the action thriller continues its journey at the box office. The film’s latest numbers come amid the strong theatrical buzz around Mirzapur The Movie.

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Toxic sees major drop amid Mirzapur: The Movie’s box office buzz (PC: IMDb)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now seeing a massive slowdown as it enters its second week in theatres. The action drama starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria had a strong run during its opening phase, but its latest box office trend shows that the pace has dropped considerably. The film is also facing a changing theatrical landscape, with Mirzapur: The Movie creating a major buzz among Hindi-speaking audiences. At the same time, Hanuman Ansh continues to surprise with its strong hold in theatres. This has made the current box office race far more interesting.

Toxic Day 10 box office collection

Toxic collected an estimated Rs 1.75 crore net in India on its second Friday. The figure came from 2,253 shows and marked a 58.8% drop compared with the previous day. The film had collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9. Despite the decline the latest numbers have taken its India net collection to Rs 241.05 crore.

The film’s India gross has reached approximately Rs 287.75 crore. Its performance still places Toxic among the major theatrical releases of the year although the second-week slowdown suggests that maintaining momentum could become a challenge.

Worldwide collection crosses Rs 331 crore

The Yash-led film, helmed by Geetu Mohandas has also continued to earn from international markets. Toxic added around Rs 50 lakh from overseas territories on its second Friday. Its overseas gross has now reached Rs 43.25 crore.

The combined worldwide gross stands at Rs 331 crore. The film had entered its second week after ending its first seven days with a solid domestic run. However the successive drops through the second week indicate that audience traction is gradually cooling.

Mirzapur: The Movie changes the Hindi box office picture

The arrival of Mirzapur: The Movie has added another layer to the competition. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu headline the theatrical adaptation of the popular crime franchise with Ravi Kishan also bringing a fresh “bhaukaali” energy to the film. Its strong opening has immediately created attention around the Hindi box office and could affect the screen and audience space available to other films.

For Toxic this comes at a time when its collections are already experiencing a sharp second-week correction. The contrast between the two films shows how quickly audience attention can shift when a highly anticipated release arrives.

Hanuman Ansh remains an unexpected force

Adding another twist to the theatrical battle is Vishal Chaturvedi‘s Hanuman Ansh. The devotional biopic on Neem Karoli Baba has emerged as a surprise success and continues to attract audiences through strong word of mouth. Its sustained demand has even resulted in additional shows being added by exhibitors.

The combination of Mirzapur: The Movie’s arrival and Hanuman Ansh’s unexpected staying power has made the current theatrical scenario particularly competitive. Toxic still has a substantial worldwide tally but its latest numbers show that the road ahead will depend on how well it holds during the remainder of its second week.