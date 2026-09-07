Toxic: Yash’s gangster film faces OTT setback after box office failure, Rs 150 crore offer drops to Rs…

Yash’s Toxic was expected to command a huge OTT price, but the film’s theatrical performance has changed the picture. Reports now suggest a massive gap between the earlier offer of Rs 150 crore and what platforms are willing to pay now.

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Toxic faces OTT setback (PC: IMDb)

Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups had all the ingredients of a major theatrical event. The film arrived with huge expectations, a big star, and a reported Rs 500 crore budget, but its journey at the box office has not gone as planned because of the negative reviews. Now, the film appears to be facing another challenge away from theatres. Toxic OTT rights, which were once reportedly being valued at a much higher figure, have seen a sharp drop in offers following its theatrical performance. The difference between what the makers were hoping for and what platforms are reportedly willing to pay has left the digital deal in uncertain situation.

Yash’s Toxic had reportedly received Rs 150 crore OTT offer

Before Toxic reached theatres, its OTT rights were reportedly attracting significant interest. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers had received an offer of around Rs 150 crore from a leading streaming platform. However, the team was reportedly looking for more than Rs 200 crore, with expectations that the film’s box office performance would help push its digital value even higher.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said, “The Toxic team had an offer of Rs. 150 crores from a leading platform, but the demand from the team was a lot higher, north of Rs. 200 crores. Yash was confident that the film would do blockbuster business in theatres, and that in turn, would boost the post-theatrical OTT prices to Rs. 200 crore plus. But the results are exactly opposite, as the digital players are now offering an amount as low as Rs. 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights for all languages.”

The makers are now in a very different position. Reports suggest that the OTT rights remain unsold, with platforms currently offering considerably less than the earlier figure. It is also reported that the digital rights had not yet found a buyer, despite the film’s pre-release expectations.

Toxic OTT rights reportedly drop to Rs 30 crore

The biggest talking point is Toxic’s reported new offer. According to Bollywood Hungama, digital platforms are now offering as little as Rs 30 crore for the post-theatrical streaming rights across languages. The report claimed that the biggest offer so far has come from ZEE5.

That would represent a dramatic fall from the Rs 150 crore offer reportedly received before the film’s release. The difference also highlights how much a film’s theatrical performance can influence its value in the streaming market.

Toxic’s box office performance

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani, opened with strong expectations. However, the film faced negative word of mouth and a sharp fall in daily collections after its opening. Reports have also highlighted the film’s mixed response from audiences and critics.

The source further revealed “The makers are now contemplating a completely new edit for the digital version, with the hope of fetching a bigger amount than what’s on the table. The discussions are underway to figure out a way to reduce the losses, one of which is a new cut for OTT.”

Toxic’s reported budget of around Rs 500 crore has made its theatrical performance even more significant. With the OTT deal yet to be finalised, the makers might now look at ways to improve the film’s digital prospects.