Varanasi movie: Massive Kasi set of SS Rajamouli’s film in Hyderabad spotted on Apple maps, video goes viral

A video allegedly showing SS Rajamouli's massive Kasi set for Varanasi in Hyderabad has surfaced online after a user claimed to have spotted it on Apple Maps. The footage has sparked curiosity among fans.

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Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi set video leak leaves fans stunned (PC: Twitter)

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi has become a talking point on social media after an alleged glimpse of its massive sets surfaced online. A video showing what appears to be the film’s Kasi set in Hyderabad has gone viral, with a user claiming to have spotted the location on Apple Maps. The video shows the user navigating Apple Maps and zooming in on what appears to be detailed images of a large film set. The footage has caught the attention of fans, who are curious to know more about the film’s grand production. However, the makers have not confirmed whether the images are from Varanasi.

The alleged leak has also raised questions about the security of film sets and how behind-the-scenes details can find their way online. Several actors and social media users have expressed displeasure over such footage being shared without permission. Given the scale of Varanasi, keeping its locations, sets and production details under wraps is particularly important for the makers.

#Varanasi This is really insane ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍ The aerial view of Varanasi sets are completely giving goosebumps #MaheshBabu #SSRajamouli https://t.co/cjJRjnOqbz — Telugu Cult (@Telugu_Cult) November 23, 2026



Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Varanasi is among the most ambitious projects of SS Rajamouli’s career. The film has completed shooting and is currently in post-production. The team recently confirmed that work on CGI, re-recording and dubbing preparations is underway.

Varanasi is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on April 7, 2027. The film marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli. It is reportedly a time-travel adventure that takes viewers across different locations, including Varanasi, Africa and Antarctica.

Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays the role of Mandakini. Prithviraj Sukumaran reportedly plays the antagonist, Kumbha. The film is also said to feature a Ramayana-inspired sequence depicting the battle between Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna.

While the makers have shared updates about the film’s progress, the alleged Apple Maps discovery has given fans another reason to discuss the much-awaited project.

The film marks Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and several important scenes are being shot using IMAX cameras to deliver a grand visual experience. The film is currently scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7 2027.