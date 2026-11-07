Ventilator 2: Priyanka Chopra announces sequel to National award-winning Marathi film, set to release in 2027

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is bringing back one of the most important films from her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. Ventilator 2 will reunite her with filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar a decade after the original film's release.

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas announces Ventilator 2 for 2027 release (PC: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is revisiting a film that holds a special place in her journey as a producer. A decade after making her Marathi production debut with Ventilator, the actor has announced its sequel, giving fans a reason to look forward to another story from the much-loved film’s world. The original was appreciated for its emotional storytelling, humour and relatable portrayal of family relationships. Now, with the announcement of Ventilator 2, Priyanka is returning to a project that helped establish her production banner in the Indian film industry. While details about the new film are still under wraps, the project marks an important milestone for Priyanka’s production house.

Priyanka Chopra announces Ventilator 2, shares announcement on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra announced Ventilator 2 on Instagram, reflecting on the film’s importance to her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures. Her announcement also coincided with the banner completing 10 years in the industry.

Sharing the news, she wrote, “10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we’re coming back to it, with so much more…”

The sequel will be produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Dr Madhu Chopra and Rajesh Mapuskar under the banners of Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures. Mapuskar, who wrote and directed the original film, will return in the same roles for the second installment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The film is expected to release in 2027. However, the makers have not yet shared details about its cast, storyline, or production schedule.

About Ventilator

Released in 2016, Ventilator revolved around the Kamerkar family, who gather at a hospital after an elderly family member, Gajanan, is placed on a ventilator shortly before Ganesh Chaturthi. What begins as a difficult family situation gradually brings out old disagreements, personal differences and emotional connections.

The Marathi film combined humour with serious moments, offering a relatable look at how families come together during a crisis. Its ensemble cast included Ashutosh Gowariker, Jitendra Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Viju Khote, Satish Alekar, and Achyut Potdar. Priyanka also made a special appearance in the film.

Ventilator went on to win three National Film Awards. Rajesh Mapuskar received the award for Best Director, while the film was also recognised for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

For now, audiences will have to wait for more updates about the sequel’s cast and story. With its 2027 release planned, Ventilator 2 is set to bring another chapter from the world of the National Award-winning Marathi film to the big screen.