Veteran Marathi actress Madhu Kambikar dies at 73 after pro-longed illness

Veteran actress and Lavani performer Madhu Kambikar passed away at 73 in Pune after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a rich legacy across films, theatre, and folk performances.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: October 12, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Veteran Marathi actress Madhu Kambikar dies at 73 after pro-longed illness
Madhu Kambikar (PC: IMDb)

Marathi cinema has lost a veteran performer whose work reached audiences through films, theatre and traditional folk art. Madhu Kambikar, known for her acting and Lavani performances, passed away in Pune at the age of 73 on October 12, 2026, after a prolonged illness. Her death marks the loss of an artist who spent decades bringing stories and characters to life, while remaining closely connected to Maharashtra’s cultural traditions.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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