Veteran Marathi actress Madhu Kambikar dies at 73 after pro-longed illness

Veteran actress and Lavani performer Madhu Kambikar passed away at 73 in Pune after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a rich legacy across films, theatre, and folk performances.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/veteran-marathi-actress-madhu-kambikar-dies-at-73-after-pro-longed-illness-8535256/ Copy

Madhu Kambikar (PC: IMDb)

Marathi cinema has lost a veteran performer whose work reached audiences through films, theatre and traditional folk art. Madhu Kambikar, known for her acting and Lavani performances, passed away in Pune at the age of 73 on October 12, 2026, after a prolonged illness. Her death marks the loss of an artist who spent decades bringing stories and characters to life, while remaining closely connected to Maharashtra’s cultural traditions.

भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली..!

मराठी चित्रपट सृष्टीतील ज्येष्ठ व सुप्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री मधू कांबीकर यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. त्यांच्या जाण्याने मराठी चित्रपट सुट्टीतील एक हरहुन्नरी, अष्टपैलू ‘नाईका’ हरपली आहे. ईश्वर मृतात्म्यास चिरशांती देवो. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली..! https://t.co/4NeVIwIhJj — Shivendrasinh A Bhonsle (@Shivendraraje11) October 12, 2026

This is a developing story.