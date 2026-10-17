Veteran music composer Deva dies at 75: Khushbu Sundar, Vijay Sethupathi mourn his death

Deva Dies At 75: Veteran Music Composer Behind Rajinikanth’s Iconic ‘Superstar’ BGM Passes Away

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Music composer Deva dies (PC- Instagram)

The South Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran music composer Deva, who died in Chennai on October 17 at the age of 75. Known for his memorable songs and powerful background scores, Deva composed music for hundreds of films across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. He was also the composer behind the iconic theme associated with Rajinikanth’s on-screen ‘Superstar’ title card in Annamalai.

According to reports by DT Next and Sun News, Deva suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai, at around 8:30 am on Saturday. He later died at the hospital. Further details about the circumstances of his death are awaited.

Khushbu Sundar, Vijay Sethupathi and others mourn Deva’s death

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar expressed shock over Deva’s death, revealing that she had met the composer just 10 days earlier. Sharing his photograph on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “Absolutely devastated. Unbelievable. A man who was healthy and laughing, blessing and was part of us just 10 days ago is gone. Its heartbreaking. Thenisai Thendral as he was known, was indeed a man as sweet as honey and light hearted as the wind. His contribution to the world of music and cinema is beyond. Gone too soon. Why?? You will be missed Deva Sir. Rest in peace. #Deva #thenisaithendral #OmShanti.”

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj also paid tribute to the veteran composer, remembering his contribution to songs and background scores. He wrote, “Extremely saddened to hear the passing away of #Deva sir.A complete allrounder when it came to music be it songs or background score and several movies in the 90s and 2000s became super hits and blockbusters mainly for his music.A wonderful human being who was truly humble and was a delight for Directors and Producers and of course Lead actors loved him for the kind of Mass elevations he had given them! A huge loss to the Film industry. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, relatives and fans. RIP dear sir. #Thenisaithendral.”

Actor Vijay Sethupathi also remembered Deva’s contribution to Tamil cinema. He wrote, “The passing of the composer Deva sir, who left an indelible mark on the music world of Tamil cinema, brings immense sorrow. His music and songs will forever live in our memories. Deepest condolences,”

Singer Chinmayi expressed her grief, writing, “Just dont know how to process the passing of Deva Sir. Huge loss.”

Fans also paid tribute to the composer, with many recalling his music for Rajinikanth after hearing it in theatres during the opening of Jailer 2. One fan wrote, “Just before a day was celebrating his composing in theatre #Jailer2..RIP #Deva sir. Ur songs & BGM will always travel lifelong,”

Who was music composer Deva?

Born Devanesan Chokkalingam on November 20, 1950, Deva was just weeks away from turning 76. During his career, he composed music for more than 400 films across South Indian cinema. He made his debut as a film composer with the 1986 Tamil film Maattukara Mannaru and went on to work with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Pawan Kalyan.

One of his most enduring contributions was the music for Rajinikanth’s 1992 film Annamalai. The score associated with the ‘Superstar Rajni’ title card continues to be recognised by fans and remains closely linked to the actor’s screen presence.

Known by the name ‘Thenisai Thendral’, Deva leaves behind a lasting musical legacy through his songs, background scores and collaborations with generations of South Indian film stars.