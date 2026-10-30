Mani Ratnam’s Roja actress Vatsala Rajagopal dies at 92 in Chennai

Veteran Tamil actor Vatsala Rajagopal passes away at 93 in Chennai. Here's what we know about her demise and her memorable career in Tamil cinema and television.

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Tamil actress Vatsala Rajagopal dies at 92 (PC: Twitter)

Tamil cinema has lost one of its familiar and much-loved faces. Veteran actress Vatsala Rajagopal, who entertained audiences with her memorable performances across films and television, is no more. Known for bringing warmth and humour to several supporting roles, she remained a recognisable presence in the industry for decades. She made her feature film debut at the age of 60 in Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster 1992 film Roja, playing the memorable role of the female lead Madhoo’s grandmother. Her journey was also an unusual one, as she entered films much later in life but went on to become part of several popular Tamil projects. Vatsala Rajagopal passed away in Chennai on October 30, 2026 (Friday). She was 92. Her mortal remains have been kept at her residence in Pallavaram for people to pay their last respects.

Vatsala Rajagopal dies at 92 in Chennai

The news of Vatsala Rajagopal’s demise has saddened Tamil cinema audiences. The veteran actress was known for her natural acting and the ease with which she brought her characters to life. She appeared in several films and television serials, often playing grandmother figures and other supporting roles that added warmth to the story.

According to reports, the actress passed away due to age-related health issues on October 30, 2026. Her mortal remains have been kept at her Pallavaram residence in Chennai for public homage. Her death marks the loss of an artiste whose career connected theatre, television and Tamil cinema.

வத்சலா ராஜகோபால் காலமானார் October 30th Actress #VatsalaRajagopal Madam Passed Away https://t.co/vMwvw9K99H — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) October 30, 2026

From theatre to films: Vatsala Rajagopal’s acting journey

Born and raised in Thiruvananthapuram, Vatsala Rajagopal developed an interest in dance and theatre during her school days. She moved to Chennai in 1953 after her marriage and began working as a clerk at the Accountant General’s office. The filmmaker K Balachander was a senior officer at the same office at the time.

Her interest in performing arts eventually brought her to the theatre group Rasika Ranga, run by cartoonist Sridharan. Her stage performances helped her gain recognition and eventually opened the door to films.

Vatsala made her big-screen debut with Mani Ratnam’s 1992 film Roja, starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo. She played Madhoo’s grandmother in the film and received her first film opportunity when she was around 60 years old. Starting a film career at an age when many performers have already stepped away from the industry, she went on to build an impressive body of work.

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Roja, Anniyan, Mozhi: Films and TV shows that made her popular

Over the years, Vatsala Rajagopal appeared in more than 400 films, according to reports. Some of her notable Tamil film credits include Sathi Leelavathi, Rhythm, Winner, Pattiyal, Dhaam Dhoom, and Kalyana Samayal Saadham. She also featured in popular films such as Anniyan and Mozhi.

Apart from cinema, she was a familiar face on television. The actress appeared in well-known Tamil serials, including Chithi, Anandham, Mundhanai Mudichu, and Vasantham. She also worked with filmmaker Balu Mahendra on the television anthology Kadhai Neram.

With a career that began on the stage and later extended across films and television, Vatsala Rajagopal remained popular face in the entertainment world for several years.