Veteran Telugu actor Giri Babu’s funeral today: Son Raghu Babu reveals father’s last wish

Telugu cinema veteran Giri Babu passed away in Hyderabad on November 14, 2026. His elder son Raghu Babu has confirmed that the actor's last rites will be performed in Ravinuthala, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, respecting his father's final wish.

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Giri Babu (PC: Twitter)

The Telugu film industry is mourning the loss of one of its veteran actors, Giri Babu, who passed away on November 14, 2026, in Hyderabad. Known for his memorable performances across different genres, the actor enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades. His death has left his family, colleagues and fans grieving. As tributes continue to pour in from the film industry, his family has made arrangements to take his mortal remains to his native village. His son, actor Raghu Babu, has now shared details about the last rites and explained why the family decided to perform the final ceremony away from Hyderabad.

Giri Babu’s last rites to be held in Ravinuthala today

Giri Babu’s last rites will be held in his native village, Ravinuthala, in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, on Sunday, November 15, 2026. His elder son, actor and comedian Raghu Babu, confirmed this update on Saturday night while speaking to the media after his father’s demise

While speaking to the press at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce in Hyderabad, he said, “My father had a great attachment to his birthplace, our hometown, Ravinuthala, near Ongolo. He expressed a wish for his last rites to be performed there once. It was his last wish that the ceremony be held there. The rites will take place from 3 pm tomorrow (Sunday). This is why his body was kept here (at the Film Chamber) only for 2-3 hours. It heartens me to see so many people turn up here in this short time.”

The family had kept Giri Babu’s mortal remains at the Telugu Film Chamber in Hyderabad for a few hours, allowing members of the film fraternity and fans to pay their last respects. The family then took his body to his native village. Raghu Babu also thanked everyone who came forward to offer condolences and pay tribute to his father. He expressed gratitude towards the people who supported the family during this difficult time.

A heartfelt farewell to the legendary actor, director and producer Giri babu garu His performances and invaluable contribution to Telugu cinema will always be remembered #RIPGiribabu #OmShanti #RaghuBabu

#Gopichand #MachoStar https://t.co/7db9fRegRM — Gopichand Aslam (@gopichandaslams) November 14, 2026

Giri Babu death: Why was Giri Babu’s body taken to his native village?

Raghu Babu shared that performing the last rites in Ravinuthala was important because it was his father’s personal wish. The family wanted to respect his attachment to his hometown rather than conduct the ceremony in Hyderabad.

The actor’s mortal remains were kept at the Film Chamber for only a short period. Raghu Babu acknowledged that some fans and well-wishers could not reach the venue in time to see the veteran actor for the last time. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who came to pay their respects.

Giri Babu was born as Yarra Seshagiri Rao on June 8, 1946, in Ravinuthala village. He began his acting career with the 1973 film Jagame Maya and went on to become a familiar face in Telugu cinema.

Rest in Peace Telugu Senior actor GIRI BABU garu passed away due to ill health. He made his last appearance as a judge in Anni Manchi Sakunamule (2023). May his soul rest in peace https://t.co/SRiYT4Qe3v — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) November 14, 2026

Giri Babu’s five-decade career in Telugu cinema

Giri Babu worked in more than 600 films during his career, taking on lead roles, negative characters, comedy parts and supporting roles. He also explored film production and direction. Some of his notable production ventures included Simha Garjana, Merupudadi and Indrajith. He also directed films such as Ranarangam, Indrajith and Nee Sukhame Ne Korukunna. His career brought him opportunities to work alongside several generations of actors. His last film was the 2023 Telugu family drama Anni Manchi Sakunamule.

Giri Babu is survived by his sons Raghu Babu and Bosu Babu. His contribution to Telugu cinema will be remembered by audiences and colleagues who watched him entertain generations of film lovers.