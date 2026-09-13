Video: Trisha Krishnan joins Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna at Ajith Kumar’s Le Mans Race in Silverstone

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay was seen standing in the stands with Trisha Krishnan and Aadhav Arjuna while Ajith Kumar competed the race.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/video-trisha-krishnan-joins-tamil-nadu-cm-vijay-aadhav-arjuna-at-ajith-kumars-le-mans-race-in-silverstone-8523139/ Copy

Trisha Krishnan and CM Vijay (PC- Instagram)

Ajith Kumar’s Le Mans race in Silverstone turned into a star-studded affair as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay attended the event along with Trisha Krishnan and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Vijay waved the ceremonial green flag at the race in Silverstone, England, on Saturday, with Ajith taking part in the competition with his team. Fans of both actors in the UK gathered at the venue after learning that Vijay and Ajith would be attending the event. Before the race, Vijay and Ajith were seen together in a tent when Trisha also joined them. A fan shared a video of the moment on Instagram and wrote, “Trisha spotted in AK & thalapathy tent.”



During the race, Vijay was seen standing in the stands with Trisha and Aadhav Arjuna while Ajith competed. At one point, the camera turned towards the trio, with Trisha seen looking down to follow the action.

Vijay wore jeans, a black T-shirt and a brown jacket, while Trisha was seen in jeans, a white T-shirt and a brown jacket.

A video of Vijay and Ajith meeting at the event also went viral on social media. Vijay was seen running towards Ajith and greeting him with a hug and a big smile. The two actors chatted and caught up before Ajith got ready to race.

When fans started chanting ‘TVK’ from the stands, Vijay appeared to gesture towards them, asking them to cheer for Ajith instead.



After the race, Vijay changed into a custom-made racing suit in his party colours, yellow and red. He then joined Ajith to hold the Indian flag and pose for pictures.

Earlier, Ajith spoke about Vijay attending the race and said, “I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, to have taken time off from his busy schedule to come and visit us at Silverstone. We’ve been colleagues in the film industry for the last 34 years, and I’m very happy for him that he’s now the Chief Minister-elect.”