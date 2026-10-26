Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s manager files cybercrime complaint amid online controversy

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have come under online scrutiny following their talk show appearance. Their manager has reportedly approached over alleged harassment and impersonation.

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Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda take legal action against alleged online abuse (PC: Twitter)

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have found themselves at the centre of online discussions following their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. What began as a conversation about their relationship soon turned into a debate on social media, with several users sharing their opinions about the couple. The situation has now taken a legal turn, as their manager has reportedly approached cybercrime authorities over alleged online harassment and misleading content. The development comes amid growing attention around the actors’ personal lives, with their team seeking action against content it believes crosses the line between criticism and unlawful online activity.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s manager files complaint

According to a press release circulating online, the couple’s manager, P Nishanth Kumar, has filed a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over allegedly fabricated content, impersonation and targeted online harassment involving the actors. A press note issued by their team reportedly stated that the complaint seeks an investigation into false and misleading material being circulated on social media.

The team has also submitted relevant links and supporting material for the authorities to examine. The complaint reportedly refers to manipulated screenshots, fabricated content and impersonation that could mislead people and create false narratives about the couple.

Their representatives have clarified that the legal move is not intended to prevent genuine criticism or restrict freedom of speech. Instead, they want accountability for allegedly false information and online activity that may violate the law.

The team has urged social media users to avoid circulating unverified claims and indicated that legal remedies would be pursued wherever necessary. The authorities have been asked to examine the submitted evidence and investigate the allegations.

Virosh Team Files Cyber Crime Complaint Over Alleged Fake Online Narratives The Virosh team has submitted a formal complaint to Hyderabad Cyber Crime authorities over alleged fabricated content, manipulated screenshots, impersonation and online harassment targeting Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The team has urged an impartial investigation and appropriate legal action wherever warranted, emphasizing that the move is aimed at accountability, not genuine criticism or freedom of speech. #VijayDevarakonda #RashmikaMandanna — Indian Clicks (@IndianClicks) October 26, 2026

Why are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna being trolled?

The backlash began after the actors discussed their relationship on the second episode of Karan Johar‘s Koffee With Karan 9. During the conversation, Rashmika recalled telling Vijay, “Let’s get married,” at an airport. She said Vijay responded, “Okay, you ask me 100 times.”

Rashmika also revealed that she had asked him for an entire year. Vijay explained that he wanted them to take their time before making such an important decision. However, some viewers interpreted his remarks as suggesting that Rashmika was more eager to get married. This led to criticism, with some social media users calling Vijay a “red flag” and accusing him of disrespecting his wife.

Vijay and Rashmika respond to online criticism

On October 26, both actors addressed the backlash through separate social media posts. Rashmika expressed her confidence in their relationship, saying she would choose Vijay a thousand times over. Her response pushed back against what she described as misleading narratives about their personal lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Vijay also responded to the criticism, describing their marriage as “gloriously happy” and telling people unhappy with their relationship to keep their opinions to themselves. Their statements came as online debate continued over their talk show appearance.