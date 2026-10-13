Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna meet CM Joseph Vijay ahead of Ranabaali release, calls him ‘Already a favourite’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai ahead of Ranabaali's release. The actors later shared pictures and heartfelt notes about their meeting.

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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna with CM Joseph Vijay (PC: Instagram)

A meeting between three familiar faces from the world of South Indian cinema has caught everyone’s attention on social media. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay in Chennai, and their posts after the meeting offered a glimpse into the warm interaction. With their upcoming film Ranabaali nearing its theatrical release, the visit has also brought fresh attention to the actors and their latest project. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika shared their thoughts about meeting the Chief Minister on social media. Here’s what the actors said.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna meet CM Joseph Vijay

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on October 12, 2026, in Chennai. The meeting came ahead of their upcoming film Ranabaali, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Sharing pictures from the meeting, Vijay Deverakonda wrote a heartfelt note about the time they spent together. He said the Chief Minister welcomed them warmly despite having had a long day and shared personal insights about life, work, and the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)



“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite Until next time,” Deverakonda wrote, expressing his affection and respect for Joseph Vijay. He also said he hoped to meet him again.

Rashmika shared her own message, recalling how she had admired Vijay for years before getting the opportunity to work with him in the 2023 Tamil film Varisu. She said she now admired his journey as Chief Minister and wished him the very best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

“After such a long time, went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is! His journey is nothing short of incredible! Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir,” the actress wrote, adding that she had a lot of love and best wishes for him.

The meeting was particularly notable for Rashmika, who has previously shared screen space with the Tamil star, while Deverakonda’s note offered a glimpse into his first-hand experience of meeting him in his new role.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s meeting with CM Vijay gets fans talking

The pictures and messages shared by the actors quickly caught the attention of fans, especially those who admire the three actors. Vijay Deverakonda’s remark that Joseph Vijay had become a favourite after just one meeting stood out, while Rashmika’s note struck a personal chord because of her long-standing admiration for the Tamil star.

One of the fans wrote on Instagram, “VIROSH with Vijay thalapathy”, another said, “This picture is pure gold! So wonderful to see you and @rashmika_mandanna ma’am meeting Thalapathy Vijay sir. Reading your words about him makes this post even more special. Much love”, another shared, “When Vijay Deverakonda meets Vijay Thalapathy”, another social media user commented, “Stars is on frame”, another Instagram user commented, “Legends meeting legends Pure cinema!”

Ranabaali release date: When will Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s film release?

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are preparing for the release of Ranabaali, which is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on October 16, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama marks the third on-screen collaboration between the actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, Ranabaali features music by Ajay-Atul. The film brings Vijay and Rashmika back together after their earlier collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.