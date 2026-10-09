Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Jailer 2 clash, says ‘What is the point of using social media to bring down someone?’

Vijay Deverakonda has called the online debate over his upcoming film Ranabaali and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 “manufactured”, alleging that some people are being paid to target him.

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Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 (PC-Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online debate surrounding the release of his upcoming film Ranabaali and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. The actor believes much of the discussion is being created deliberately, with some people allegedly being paid to target him and promote one film over the other. Speaking at the trailer launch of Ranabaali in Hyderabad on Thursday, Vijay also addressed the trolling he faces on social media. He said he would not change his personality or give up on his ambitions just to please his critics.

Vijay Deverakonda calls Jailer 2 vs Ranabaali debate ‘manufactured’

Speaking about the online discussion over which film audiences would prefer to watch, Vijay said he believed much of the negativity was not genuine. “First of all, we can’t even call it hate. Because 90% of it is manufactured. There’s a batch that drops Reels at a time that they’d rather watch Jailer 2 over Ranabaali, despite it being a Telugu film,” he said.

The 37-year-old actor added that seeing the same opinion repeatedly across social media could indicate a planned campaign. “People can have opinions, but if you see the same opinion everywhere, it’s manufactured,” he said.

Vijay also alleged that some people were being paid to target him online. He warned that artificial intelligence could eventually replace those involved in such campaigns and suggested that those funding them would eventually stop.

Vijay Deverakonda says he won’t change for trolls

The Dear Comrade actor also spoke about the criticism he receives online and questioned why he should change himself to satisfy his detractors. He said he would not let online comments affect his ambitions, hard work or personality. “Should I stop because someone thinks my dreams and hard work are unnecessary? Should I start acting because someone thinks my honesty comes off as arrogance? Should I step back because someone thinks my self-confidence comes across as pride? If they cannot digest my journey, must I sit at home?” he asked.

Making his stance clear, Vijay added, “I won’t change; they’re the ones who need to. I wish people concentrated on bettering themselves for their families. I enjoy success stories a lot.”

He also questioned why people use social media to criticise others instead of focusing on positive changes. “Use social media to promote and better things. What is the point of using it to bring down someone?” he asked.

Jailer 2 and Ranabaali to release a day apart

Jailer 2 and Ranabaali are scheduled to release a day apart, on October 15 and 16, respectively. While Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Rajinikanth, Ranabaali is a Telugu film directed by Rahul Sankrityan and features Vijay Deverakonda.

Both films are expected to release in South Indian languages as well as Hindi, setting up a major box-office clash. Jailer 2 is the sequel to Nelson’s 2023 blockbuster Jailer, while Vijay and Rahul previously worked together on the 2018 film Taxiwaala.

With both films generating buzz ahead of their releases, their box-office performance will be closely watched.