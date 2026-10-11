Vijay Deverakonda rules out ticket price hikes for his films, says ‘Only exception if I work with…’

Vijay Deverakonda has taken a stand on movie ticket prices, promising that his future films will not come with increased rates as long as the decision remains in his hands. However, the actor has named one filmmaker for whom he would make an exception.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/regional/vijay-deverakonda-rules-out-ticket-price-hikes-for-his-films-8534933/ Copy

Vijay Deverakonda (PC: Instagram)

Movie ticket prices have become an important talking point among film fans, particularly when big releases arrive in theatres. While some films come with special ticket rates, Vijay Deverakonda wants audiences to enjoy his movies without paying extra. The actor has now shared his position on ticket price hikes, making it clear that he does not want higher rates to become a reason for fans to miss his films on the big screen. His announcement came during the promotions for Ranabaali, his upcoming period action drama with Rashmika Mandanna. Interestingly, while the actor has made a firm promise about his future releases, he has also named one filmmaker who could make him reconsider his decision.

Vijay Deverakonda promises no ticket price hikes for his films

Speaking at a pre-release event for Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda said that he would not allow ticket prices to be increased for his films as long as the decision remained within his control. The actor said, “There won’t be any ticket hikes for my films from now on, as long as it’s within my control. The only exception would be if I work with SS Rajamouli garu.”

His statement has attracted attention because ticket price hikes are frequently discussed ahead of major Telugu/ Hindi film releases. Producers sometimes seek permission for higher rates during the initial days of a film’s theatrical run, particularly for big-budget projects.

The actor also spoke on portrayal of violence in films, he said, “We indeed toned down the violence in the film when compared to the actual atrocities. Our intention is not to glorify violence but to show the reality. I would request that people not compare our film with a few recent films that glorified violence.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali to release at standard ticket prices

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali will be released at standard ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, issued an official statement on October 4, 2026, dismissing reports of a proposed Rs 50 ticket hike as “completely false”.

There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States. #Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season. #RanabaaliOnOct16th — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 4, 2026

They wrote, “There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States. #Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season. #RanabaaliOnOct16th”

The makers confirmed that they had not applied for a price increase in either state and assured audiences that the film would be released at regular rates.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali is set to release on October 16, 2026.