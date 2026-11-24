Vijay Sethupathi makes India proud as only Indian presenter at 54th International Emmy Awards

Vijay Sethupathi represented India as the only Indian presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards, making a stylish appearance in a black suit with gold embroidery. See pic.

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Vijay Sethupathi (PC: Instagram)

Actor Vijay Sethupathi made India proud at the 54th International Emmy Awards as he joined the list of presenters at the prestigious global television event. The Maharaja star was the only Indian presenter at this year’s ceremony. He also grabbed attention with his stylish appearance on the red carpet.

The awards ceremony is being held at the New York Hilton Midtown on the evening of November 23 (November 24 morning in India). Actor Michael Urie, known for Ugly Betty and Shrinking, is hosting the star-studded event.

Vijay was announced as one of the presenters on Tuesday. For the occasion, the actor chose a black tailored suit with striking gold embroidery, giving his look a stylish and dramatic touch.

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Apart from Vijay, the presenters at this year’s ceremony include Lauren Chan, Sophie Charlotte, David Ajala, Max von der Groeben, José Díaz-Balart, Celia Imrie, James Monroe Iglehart, Gus Kenworthy, Ulah Pate, Jay Pharoah, Rita Pereira, Andrea Riseborough, Keri Russell, Andrea Savage, Mark Tallman, David Zaslav, Constance Zimmer and Robbie G.K.

Producer Kavita Gupta, who is also a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, played an important role in bringing Vijay to the event. She had earlier helped comedian Vir Das host the International Emmy Awards in 2024.

Before Vijay Sethupathi, several Indian personalities have represented the country as presenters at the International Emmys. Aashka Goradia presented an award in 2009, followed by Simone Singh in 2010. Prerna Wanvari also presented an award in the Arts Programming category in 2012.

Vir Das and Real Kashmir Football Club nominated at International Emmys

The 54th International Emmy Awards will honour television shows and performances from 22 countries across 16 categories. India has two nominations this year. Comedian Vir Das has been nominated in the Comedy category for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume. This marks his third nomination at the International Emmys. He was previously nominated for For India in 2021 and Landing in 2023.

India’s second nomination is in the Drama Series category for Real Kashmir Football Club. The SonyLIV series features Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in a cameo appearance in Jailer 2. He is now preparing for the release of his upcoming action thriller Train. Directed by Mysskin and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations, the Tamil film also stars Nassar, Shruti Haasan, Ira Dayanand, Preethy Karan and Narain Ram, among others. Train is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.

The actor also has Inji Vellam in his upcoming lineup. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film features Sai Pallavi in the lead role, with Chaithra J Achar playing an important character. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 29.