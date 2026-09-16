Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja heads to Hollywood; here’s what we know about the remake

Tamil cinema’s Maharaja gets Hollywood remake after strong China run, A-list star Matthew McConaughey in talks. It will be the first Tamil film to get Hollywood remake.

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Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja (PC-Instagram)

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is set to get a Hollywood remake. The 2024 Tamil crime thriller has caught the attention of a Hollywood agency, which is now working on the project, with an A-list actor being considered for the lead. Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed the development in an interview with The Times of India. He said the makers were approached for the remake rights after Maharaja performed strongly in China. The Hollywood agency is currently trying to set up the project, with filming expected to begin next year.

Hollywood remake of Maharaja in the works

Speaking about the project, Sudhan revealed that the film’s performance in China helped attract interest from Hollywood. “Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office (Rs 91.65 crore, according to Sacnilk) and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights. They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year,” Sudhan told The Times of India.

The lead actor for the Hollywood version has not been announced yet. There has been speculation online that Matthew McConaughey could be considered for the role, but there is no official confirmation at this stage.

Is Matthew McConaughey joining the remake?

Sudhan addressed the speculation but stopped short of confirming the actor’s involvement. “Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm,” he said.

The producer also indicated that the agency will announce the cast and studio once the project is finalised.

What is Maharaja about?

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi as a barber who approaches the police after his dustbin goes missing. What initially appears to be a strange and simple complaint soon turns into a much darker story.

The film unfolds through multiple twists, changing perspectives and a revenge plot. Vijay Sethupathi plays the central character, while Anurag Kashyap appears as the antagonist. Sanchana Namidass plays Vijay’s daughter and later won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Released in 2024, Maharaja received praise for its screenplay, performances and tightly woven narrative. The film later reached a wider audience in China, where it earned around Rs 91.65 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk, and also gained viewers on OTT.

With a Hollywood agency now working on its remake, Maharaja is set to get a new version for an international audience.