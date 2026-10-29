Zubeen Garg death case: Singer’s wife and sister meet Assam governor, raises concerns over bail granted to accused

Zubeen Garg’s family has approached Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, urging the state government to challenge bail orders, oppose pending bail pleas and ensure a fair and speedy trial in the singer’s death case.

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Zubeen Garg death case (PC: Twitter)

The fight for justice for late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg continues as his family seeks further action in the case surrounding his death. With legal proceedings moving forward, his loved ones have raised concerns about recent developments and called for the authorities to ensure that the case receives the attention it needs. Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, and sister, Palme Borthakur, met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Guwahati on October 28, 2026. They submitted a memorandum asking for stronger prosecution, action against bail orders where legally justified and a speedy conclusion to the trial. Their appeal comes at a crucial stage in the case, with the family seeking accountability and a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Zubeen Garg death case update: Wife and sister meet Assam governor

During their meeting at Lok Bhavan, Garima and Palme urged the governor to intervene to help ensure that the legal process moves forward without unnecessary delays. They were accompanied by prominent personalities from the Assamese film industry.

The family expressed concern over the Gauhati High Court granting bail to two accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case, saying the development had caused “considerable anguish and apprehension”.

In their memorandum, the family acknowledged that the Assam government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and that the investigating agency had filed its charge sheet. However, they stressed that the case now required continued legal attention and effective coordination between the investigating team and the prosecution.

The memorandum stated, “The Government of Assam has stated its intention to challenge the recent bail orders before the Supreme Court. We earnestly expect that this decision will be translated into prompt and effective legal action.”

The family also proposed a coordinated mechanism under the guidance of the Assam Advocate General to monitor proceedings before the designated fast-track court, the Gauhati High Court and the Supreme Court. The aim, they said, would be to ensure that legal steps and appeals are taken promptly.

They further called for the effective presentation of documentary, forensic, and digital evidence, along with safeguards to protect witnesses and prevent interference with evidence. The family wants the government to provide the necessary support to ensure a fair and speedy trial.

Family raises concerns over bail orders in Zubeen Garg case

One of the main concerns raised by the family was the Gauhati High Court’s decision to grant bail to two accused in the case. The memorandum reportedly described the decision as a source of considerable anguish and apprehension.

The Assam government had earlier indicated that it would approach the Supreme Court against the bail granted to singer Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg, the singer’s cousin and a suspended Assam Police deputy superintendent. The family has asked for timely action on such challenges and strong opposition to pending bail pleas.

They also expressed concern over the bail applications of North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma. The family urged the authorities to take all legally permissible steps to oppose their applications.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrima Saikia Garg (@garima.s.garg)

Zubeen Garg’s family seeks speedy trial and further investigation

Apart from the bail issue, the memorandum raised concerns about reports of alleged financial irregularities and suspected criminal activities involving some of the accused. The family called for these allegations to be investigated thoroughly and for appropriate legal action to be taken wherever evidence supports it.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea during a visit to attend the North East India Festival. His death led to widespread grief in Assam and demands for answers from fans and members of the public.

The family has maintained that its priority is to establish the truth and ensure that the case proceeds fairly.