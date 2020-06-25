There are reports that suggest that R Madhavan and Dia Mirza starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is getting a sequel. However, actor R Madhavan who played the role of Maddy in the film refutes the rumours of a sequel to his hit romantic film in the most subtle manner. The actor on Thursday said that he hopes that someone somewhere comes up with an age-appropriate script for the sequel of the film. The actor took to Twitter to state that he does not have any idea about the sequel to classic love saga released 19-years-ago. “#RHTDM ..Guysss …been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this,” he tweeted. Also Read - Sequel to R Madhavan And Dia Mirza's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein? Yes, Please

He further went on to joke that both he and her co-actor Dia Mirza are much older now as compared to when the original film was released in 2001 and he wishes that the script of the film be "age-appropriate" for them in case of a sequel. "Just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banna to hathi ko chaddi pehnane ke barabar hai," his tweet further read.

He complimented the tweet with a picture of him and Dia posing in front of a poster of the Gautham Menon directorial. Many tweets, articles, and reports about a sequel to the film have been doing rounds on the internet for a very long time.

# RHTDM ..Guysss …been reading rumors about the sequel .. 🤞🤞🤞and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this 🙈🙈.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है🙈🙈😆। pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

In RHTDM, the innocent love story played by Madhavan and Dia continues to hold a special place in the hearts of their fans even after all these years.

The reports which were doing rounds revealed that Jackky Bhagnani is going to produce the sequel. However, neither he nor any member from the cast has said anything official about the same.