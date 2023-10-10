Home

Rekha Birthday Special: 6 Beauty Trends Set By The Veteran Actress That Took Over Bollywood

Rekha is often referred as a style icon owing to her statement looks. Here are some of the most amazing beauty trends that brought a wave on Bollywood.

The iconic beauty of Bollywood, veteran actress Rekha is celebrating her 69th birthday today. The Bollywood diva never missed to impress us with her legendary desi-style icon looks. In the era of modern dresses and glamorous looks our untimely beauty captures hearts with her Kanjeevaram sarees, gajras (flower garlands) and subtle looks. Rekha’s style statement has been the talk of the town ever since she started pacing her dominance in Bollywood with hits like Khoon Bhari and Silsila. The diva raises the fashion bar so high that even her statements started a trend in Bollywood.

Let’s have a quick look at the beauty trends by Rekha that took over Bollywood.

BEAUTY TRENDS SET BY REKHA

Sharp Eyebrows

Rekha often spilled some beauty tips in her interviews. In an interview, Rekha talked about how eyebrows can elevate your look. She usually opted for arched eyebrows sharpened at the end that not only elevated her facial features but also shifted the focus on her face. Even today the actress carries sharp brows with her evergreen looks and looks extremely exquisite.

Voluminous Hair

In the 90s era, Rekha was known for her voluminous hair as she flaunted her long curls in a classy manner. At that time actresses often opted for clean buns and straight hair. Rekha’s silky long hair always added onto her looks and made her stand apart from others.

Focused Eyelashes

Eyes can speak a thousand words and Rekha is a true example of it. Queen of classic vintage looks, the veteran actress always ensured to highlight her lovely eyelashes. She upgraded her aura with good thick eyelashes that make her look more bold and beautiful.

Bold Red Lips

In the era of nude shades and soft looks, Rekha made heads turn with her sexy red lips. Her confident red lips (not so shattering red) are the main element of her style statement. It portrays Rekha as a fearless and confident personality and she carries it with nothing but pure elegance.

Gajra For The Win

Rekha still continues the trend of adorning her bun with gajra which simply connects her to her roots. It not only looks amazing to the eyes but the aroma of those fresh mogras flowers is also appealing. She effortlessly carries her inner desi girl with her eternal saree looks along with statement gajra.

White Liner

Rekha’s simple trick to accentuate her look is with a white liner. She wears white liner on her lower waterline which makes her eyes look bigger and brighter. It really trended and is still opted for by many if carrying bold eyeshadow and heavy makeup.

Wishing the legendary actress Rekha a very happy birthday!

