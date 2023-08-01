Home

Rekha strikes a pose with Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra’s get-together

Ace fashion designer hosted a warm get-together at his residence in Mumbai. The get-together saw his close friends evergreen Rekha and actors Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra from the film industry.

Manish Malhotra poses with Rekha, Kapoor sisters and Parineeti Chopra. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Ace fashion designer of Bollywood, Manish Malhotra is currently on cloud nine with the massive success of recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from carving stunning costumes, Manish Malhotra is also known to host intimate get togethers at his home. Recently, the talented fashion designer hosted an intimate yet grand get-together at his residence in Mumbai. The get-together saw B-Town’s who’s who including the evergreen Rekha and actors Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra. Manish Malhotra also shared a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle from the party.

Manish Malhotra Strike A Pose With Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra

Manish Malhotra shared a group picture from the party where the designer, Rekha, and Parineeti Chopra strike a pose for the lenses along with Kapoor sisters – Janhvi and Khushi. The picture grabbed attention as Rekha looked uber-stylish as always in a black monotone co-ord set. The diva added grace with statement glasses and striped headwrap. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra went for a no make-up look and chose to keep it casual in all-black outfit. While Janhvi Kapoor opted for an all-white look and her sister Khushi Kapoor was seen clad in a black crop top, pairing it with a blue denim trouser. Modern, simple and extremely chic, this evening at Manish Malhotra’s residence exuded an aura of elegance.

Manish shared a glimpse of the star-studded evening on his Instagram handle. “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji, @parineetichopra, @janhvikapoor, @khushi05k, Muskaan,” the caption read.

Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Star-Studded Picture

Soon after Manish Malhotra dropped the picture on his Instagram handle, comments poured in from all sides. Fans were all praise for Rekha’s new look.

An Instagram user wrote, “I love this new teen girl in town, Rekha.” Another user praised, “Rekha looks cooler than the Kapoor girls.” While an individual praised the simplicity of Parineeti Chopra. He wrote, “Sweet and simple pari.” A fan also remarked, “I admire the way you love and take care of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. You are a true friend of Sridevi.” “Eyes on Rekha ji,” read another comment.

Upcoming Works

Having not accepted any acting role since 2014, the veteran actress is reportedly believed to be seen in Karan Malhotra’s directorial Krrish 4. The Krrish franchise will also feature Hrithik Roshan, Preity G Zinta, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

While Janhvi Kapoor has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline, she is also roped in Mr and Mrs Mahi and Jana Gana Mana. Coming to Parineeti Chopra, the diva will be seen in The Great Indian Rescue opposite Akshay Kumar. She will also feature in Sanki with lead actor Varun Dhawan and Prem Ki Shaddi alongside Salman Khan.

