Rekha Slaps Man Trying to Take Selfie in Playful Video, Netizen Says ‘Ab wo Nahi Nahayega’ – Watch

Rekha, known for her elegance and charm, rocked an awards night event while her funny video with a fan is breaking the internet. - Watch

Rekha Slaps Man Trying to Take Selfie in Playful Video: Rekha still continues her rendezvous with the camera as her timeless charm and charisma remain unmatchable. The veteran actress was papped at an awards night in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was accompanied by Indian fashion designer and couturier Manish Malhotra as the duo posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet. Rekha looked dazzling and drop-dead-gorgeous in her stylish ethnic attire with and traditional jewellery. In a recent viral video, the veteran is seen slapping a person who tries to take selfie with her. The clip is getting hilarious response from netizens.

WATCH REKHA’S VIRAL SLAPPING VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

REKHA SLAMS FAN IN VIRAL VIDEO WHILE NETIZENS CRACK FUNNY JOKES

In the reel, shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, before leaving the event, Rekha posed with a man in red t-shirt and black pants. Before leaving, she gave a playful pat on his cheek as the person smiled at her. Netizens cracked up the social media feed with hilarious comments. A person wrote, “He’s so lucky. He got touched n slapped by Rekhaji. Ab woh nahi nahayga (Now he is not going to take bath)😂.” Another netizen commented, “Jay ho 🙏🤣🤣”. The veteran actress donned a white dupatta wrapped like a saree over a silver silk kurta-churidaar. She paired her look with white and golden shoes, traditional jewellery, and cosmetics. Fans went gaga over her graceful and elegant persona as she looked ethereal and captivating.

Rekha is known for her work in popular films like Mr Natwarlal, Mukaddar Ka Sikandar, Silsila, Umarao Jaan, Utsav, Khoon Bhari Maang, Ijaazat, Dil Hai Tumhara, Koi…Mil Gaya and Krrish. She also had a cameo appearance in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

